Week 10: Broncos vs. Titans - Everything we know

The Denver Broncos are looking to turn their season around with a road win over the Tennessee Titans in Week 10. Here is everything we have on this game.

The Denver Broncos are coming out of their bye week to take on the Tennessee Titans in Week 10. They had their best performance in the red zone in Week 8 beating the Jacksonville Jaguars 21-17 in London. A big part of that was the decision to have Russell Wilson begin wearing wristbands during games.

Head Coach Nathaniel Hackett said the decision was made as a group and the focus was to get the plays in quicker and the flow of the game improved.

“Like we’ve said from the very beginning, we’ve been looking at everything and thinking of anything we can do to help our process, help our offense, do whatever we have to do,” Hackett said. “Whether that’s going to be the reason why we win or lose the game, looking back at the Jacksonville game, I don’t know. We just always want to evaluate everything and try to find a way to get better. If that’s going to help us get better, then we want to do it.”

It seemed to work during those three touchdown drives, but the offense also languished through most of the game racking up six three-and-outs. With the bye week, hopefully they have worked out the issues and we’ll see a lot more efficiency out of the offense here in Week 10.

Kickoff is set for 11:00 A.m. Mile High time on Sunday, November 13, 2022 at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee. You can watch the live stream of the game through FuboTV or on CBS.