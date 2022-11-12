Broncos have an elite pass defense

The Denver Broncos defense is doing something no NFL defense in history has done. No team has ever allowed less than 9 yards per completion over the course of a season and the 2022 Broncos have allowed just 8.5 yards per completion through 8 games, according to Football Perspective.

No defense in NFL history has allowed less than 9 yards per completion over the course of a season.



The 2022 Broncos, through 8 games, are allowing just 8.5 yards per completion. Denver is a long shot to make the playoffs but they have an absolutely dominant pass defense. — Football Perspective (@fbgchase) November 10, 2022

That’s incredible, but it also needs a bit of context and that context will suggest they won’t make history when its all said and done.

Here are the quarterbacks they have faced so far: Geno Smith, Davis Mills, Jimmy Garoppolo, Derek Carr, Matt Ryan, Justin Herbert, Zach Wilson, and Trevor Lawrence. Maybe three of those quarterbacks are good this season. The Broncos still have to face Patrick Mahomes twice, Justin Herbert and Derek Carr once more, Kyler Murray, Lamar Jackson, and Matthew Stafford.

Even so, its an impressive start and proof this Broncos defense has been a special unit all season under first-year defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero. If only the offense could complement them more in games.

Horse Tracks

A closer look at the Broncos’ Week 10 matchup in Nashville

On this episode of "Broncos Now," Sydney Jones takes a look at Friday's injury report and recaps Head Coach Nathaniel Hackett's final press conference of the week. Plus, Broncos lead writer Aric DiLalla joins the show to preview Sunday's matchup vs. the T

Broncos injury update: Illness strikes Denver's locker room

The Broncos' injury woes continue to worsen ... but the Titans aren't in great shape, either.

The Broncos have begun the ‘process’ of evaluating their uniforms

The Broncos aren’t getting new uniforms. But they are seeking out feedback from their fans.

Quick Hits on the Titans From Friday of Broncos Week

The Titans returned to the practice field on Friday at Ascension Saint Thomas Sports Park to continue preparations for Sunday's game vs the Denver Broncos at Nissan Stadium.

Broncos coach Hackett discusses Russell Wilson wristband

The Denver Broncos coach spoke out on the wristband commotion surrounding his quarterback.