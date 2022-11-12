AFC West watch: Mahomes, KC class of division; everyone else playing catchup

Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs own the AFC West.

If an evergreen statement existed, that is it.

And based on the elbow injury to Josh Allen, the Chiefs could become the class of the AFC.

Based on the games on Sunday, nothing will change on that front in the division or the conference.

Here is Sunday’s AFC West watch.

Jacksonville Jaguars (3-6) vs Kansas City Chiefs (6-2), 11 a.m., CBS

After an overtime slugfest last Sunday night, Mahomes and the Chiefs get a virtual cakewalk this Sunday.

Unless Kansas City doesn’t show up, that’s the only way the Jaguars stand a chance.

Where this game becomes even more important is Allen’s status against the Minnesota Vikings. If Allen doesn’t play, that lessens the Bills’ shot against a surprise Vikings team.

As it stands now, Buffalo and the Chiefs are tied at 6-2 with the Bills holding the tiebreaker. A Buffalo loss puts KC in the driver’s seat for the No. 1 seed.

DraftKings Sportsbook has the Chiefs as the -9-point favorite and that’s really good value. Mahomes and KC should beat Jacksonville by 10 points.

Indianapolis Colts (3-5-1) vs Loss Vegas Raiders (2-6), 2:05 p.m. CBS

Pardon the language, but the Colts are a shitshow.

They just hired Jeff Saturday to be their interim head coach and a play-caller who has never called plays.

So for the love of God, have Indianapolis beat Josh McDaniels and the Raiders.

In terms of intrigue, that’s all there is for this game.

The Chargers have no healthy receivers against a pretty good defense.

The 49ers are coming off their bye and playing at home.

For San Francisco to stay alive in the NFC West, it needs this game.

It’ll be interesting to see how Kyle Shanahan and his offense utilize Christian McCaffrey. The Chargers come into this game in the bottom tier of defenses stopping the run.

If LA stands a chance in this game, it must stop the run and force Jimmy Garoppolo to throw the ball.

DraftKings lists the 49ers as the -7-point favorite, which makes sense.