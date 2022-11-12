Report: Justin Simmons will not play vs. Titans

Despite some optimism this week that Justin Simmons would be ready to go against the Tennessee Titans, the knee sprain he suffered against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 8 is not yet well enough for him to go on Sunday. According to a report from Benjamin Allbright, the Denver Broncos will hold Simmons out this weekend.

Safety P.J. Locke is coming off a hamstring injury himself, but is good to start for Simmons this weekend. Locke has played well, but any time you lose an all-pro caliber starter its going to hurt. Fortunately for Denver, the Titans are not a big passing threat.

The Broncos also elevated both offensive tackle Quinn Bailey and defensive lineman Jonathan Harris off the practice squad on Saturday. That should help add some much-needed depth on the gameday roster along both lines. For Denver’s defense, the primary goal has to be stop Derrick Henry and the Titans rushing attack.