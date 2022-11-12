 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Report: Justin Simmons will not play vs. Titans

The Denver Broncos will be without Justin Simmons in Week 10 against the Tennessee Titans. Big hit to the defense this week.

By Tim Lynch
New York Jets v Denver Broncos Photo by Michael Owens/Getty Images

Despite some optimism this week that Justin Simmons would be ready to go against the Tennessee Titans, the knee sprain he suffered against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 8 is not yet well enough for him to go on Sunday. According to a report from Benjamin Allbright, the Denver Broncos will hold Simmons out this weekend.

Safety P.J. Locke is coming off a hamstring injury himself, but is good to start for Simmons this weekend. Locke has played well, but any time you lose an all-pro caliber starter its going to hurt. Fortunately for Denver, the Titans are not a big passing threat.

The Broncos also elevated both offensive tackle Quinn Bailey and defensive lineman Jonathan Harris off the practice squad on Saturday. That should help add some much-needed depth on the gameday roster along both lines. For Denver’s defense, the primary goal has to be stop Derrick Henry and the Titans rushing attack.

