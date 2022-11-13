Broncos vs. Titans: How to watch, game time, TV schedule, streaming and more

Game Preview

With the Denver Broncos rather disappointing 3-5 start to the season, there is cause for some hope things might be turning around. Quarterback Russell Wilson and the offense put together three very impressive drives in their last game and if they can figure out how to sustain more drives while avoiding three-and-outs, the turnaround could actually materialize.

Wilson is confident they are close.

“I think we’re super confident in what we’re doing, where we’re going and our mentality,” Wilson said. “The guys have really put the work in. I know it hasn’t been exactly what we wanted it to be and hasn’t been everything you dream it up to be right away but that doesn’t mean it’s not going to end the way we want it to, either. You focus on the next task, the next moment and let’s go be great.”

I sure hope so too. The offensive production from the Broncos has been maddening all season long. If it wasn’t for the defense being damn near historic, this team may not have won a game yet. It would be awesome to see back-to-back wins here.

Here’s how to watch.

TV Schedule

Who: Denver Broncos (3-5) vs. Tennessee Titans (5-3)

When: Sunday, November 13, 2022 at 11:00 A.M. Mile High time

Where: Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee

TV Channel: Channel 7 Denver

Online Streaming: FuboTV

Announcers: Andrew Catalon (play-by-play), James Lofton (analyst), and Amanda Renner (sideline)

Local Radio: KOA - 850 AM & 94.1 FM with Dave Logan (play-by-play), Rick Lewis (analyst), and Susie Wargin (sideline) | Broncos Radio Network

If you are in the ORANGE areas on the map below, you will be able to watch this game on CBS. Alaska and Hawaii will not be carrying this game.

Broncos Injury Report Player Pos. Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status Player Pos. Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status Andrew Beck FB/TE Hamstring -- LIMITED DNP OUT Nik Bonitto OLB Illness -- -- DNP QUESTIONABLE Baron Browning OLB Hip DNP DNP DNP OUT KJ Hamler WR Hamstring LIMITED DNP DNP OUT Kendall Hinton WR Illness -- -- DNP QUESTIONABLE Darius Phillips CB Illness -- DNP DNP QUESTIONABLE Cameron Fleming T Quad DNP LIMITED LIMITED QUESTIONABLE Justin Simmons S Knee DNP LIMITED LIMITED QUESTIONABLE Essang Bassey CB Hamstring LIMITED LIMITED FULL -- Tyrie Cleveland WR Groin LIMITED LIMITED FULL -- P.J. Locke S Hamstring LIMITED LIMITED FULL -- K’Waun Williams CB Wrist/Elbow FULL FULL FULL --

Titans Injury Report Player Pos. Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status Player Pos. Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status Zach Cunningham LB Elbow DNP DNP DNP OUT Bud Dupree OLB Hip DNP DNP DNP OUT Amani Hooker S Shoulder DNP DNP DNP OUT Jeffery Simmons DT Ankle DNP DNP DNP OUT Josh Thompson DB Knee DNP DNP DNP OUT Aaron Brewer OL Toe LIMITED FULL LIMITED -- Kristian Fulton CB Hamstring LIMITED DNP LIMITED QUESTIONABLE Denico Autry DL NIR LIMITED FULL FULL -- Derrick Henry RB NIR LIMITED DNP FULL -- Joshua Kalu DB Illness -- DNP FULL -- Kevin Strong DL Ankle LIMITED FULL LIMITED QUESTIONABLE Ryan Tannehill QB Ankle LIMITED FULL LIMITED QUESTIONABLE Tory Carter FB Neck FULL FULL FULL -- Dontrell Hilliard RB Groin LIMITED FULL FULL -- Lonnie Johnson DB Back LIMITED FULL FULL -- David Long LB Knee LIMITED FULL FULL -- Teair Tart NT Illness DNP DNP FULL

Broncos-Titans Betting Odds

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Broncos a mere three-point underdog on the road against the Titans. That would suggest oddsmakers view these teams as fairly similar despite the difference in record, with the home team getting that three point advantage. However, since that opening the Broncos have closed to just a 2.5-point underdog with an over/under at 39. I think Denver is going to win, so I took the points and took the Broncos.

Fan Sentiment

In our weekly Broncos fan survey, we sought to find out how the bye week affected the Broncos standing with fans. The win over the Jacksonville Jaguars spiked fan confidence immediately after the game, but by the following week the flow of that victory had waned. Just 20% of fans are feeling very confident in this team right now, but a win on the road against the Titans would obviously reverse this trend.

