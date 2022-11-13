 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Broncos vs. Titans: How to watch, game time, TV schedule, streaming and more

The Denver Broncos and Tennessee Titans will square off in Week 10. Here’s how to watch the game!

By Tim Lynch
Game Preview

With the Denver Broncos rather disappointing 3-5 start to the season, there is cause for some hope things might be turning around. Quarterback Russell Wilson and the offense put together three very impressive drives in their last game and if they can figure out how to sustain more drives while avoiding three-and-outs, the turnaround could actually materialize.

Wilson is confident they are close.

“I think we’re super confident in what we’re doing, where we’re going and our mentality,” Wilson said. “The guys have really put the work in. I know it hasn’t been exactly what we wanted it to be and hasn’t been everything you dream it up to be right away but that doesn’t mean it’s not going to end the way we want it to, either. You focus on the next task, the next moment and let’s go be great.”

I sure hope so too. The offensive production from the Broncos has been maddening all season long. If it wasn’t for the defense being damn near historic, this team may not have won a game yet. It would be awesome to see back-to-back wins here.

Here’s how to watch.

TV Schedule

Who: Denver Broncos (3-5) vs. Tennessee Titans (5-3)

When: Sunday, November 13, 2022 at 11:00 A.M. Mile High time

Where: Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee

TV Channel: Channel 7 Denver

Online Streaming: FuboTV

Announcers: Andrew Catalon (play-by-play), James Lofton (analyst), and Amanda Renner (sideline)

Local Radio: KOA - 850 AM & 94.1 FM with Dave Logan (play-by-play), Rick Lewis (analyst), and Susie Wargin (sideline) | Broncos Radio Network

If you are in the ORANGE areas on the map below, you will be able to watch this game on CBS. Alaska and Hawaii will not be carrying this game.

Broncos Injury Report

Player Pos. Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status
Player Pos. Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status
Andrew Beck FB/TE Hamstring -- LIMITED DNP OUT
Nik Bonitto OLB Illness -- -- DNP QUESTIONABLE
Baron Browning OLB Hip DNP DNP DNP OUT
KJ Hamler WR Hamstring LIMITED DNP DNP OUT
Kendall Hinton WR Illness -- -- DNP QUESTIONABLE
Darius Phillips CB Illness -- DNP DNP QUESTIONABLE
Cameron Fleming T Quad DNP LIMITED LIMITED QUESTIONABLE
Justin Simmons S Knee DNP LIMITED LIMITED QUESTIONABLE
Essang Bassey CB Hamstring LIMITED LIMITED FULL --
Tyrie Cleveland WR Groin LIMITED LIMITED FULL --
P.J. Locke S Hamstring LIMITED LIMITED FULL --
K’Waun Williams CB Wrist/Elbow FULL FULL FULL --

Titans Injury Report

Player Pos. Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status
Player Pos. Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status
Zach Cunningham LB Elbow DNP DNP DNP OUT
Bud Dupree OLB Hip DNP DNP DNP OUT
Amani Hooker S Shoulder DNP DNP DNP OUT
Jeffery Simmons DT Ankle DNP DNP DNP OUT
Josh Thompson DB Knee DNP DNP DNP OUT
Aaron Brewer OL Toe LIMITED FULL LIMITED --
Kristian Fulton CB Hamstring LIMITED DNP LIMITED QUESTIONABLE
Denico Autry DL NIR LIMITED FULL FULL --
Derrick Henry RB NIR LIMITED DNP FULL --
Joshua Kalu DB Illness -- DNP FULL --
Kevin Strong DL Ankle LIMITED FULL LIMITED QUESTIONABLE
Ryan Tannehill QB Ankle LIMITED FULL LIMITED QUESTIONABLE
Tory Carter FB Neck FULL FULL FULL --
Dontrell Hilliard RB Groin LIMITED FULL FULL --
Lonnie Johnson DB Back LIMITED FULL FULL --
David Long LB Knee LIMITED FULL FULL --
Teair Tart NT Illness DNP DNP FULL

Broncos-Titans Betting Odds

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Broncos a mere three-point underdog on the road against the Titans. That would suggest oddsmakers view these teams as fairly similar despite the difference in record, with the home team getting that three point advantage. However, since that opening the Broncos have closed to just a 2.5-point underdog with an over/under at 39. I think Denver is going to win, so I took the points and took the Broncos.

Fan Sentiment

In our weekly Broncos fan survey, we sought to find out how the bye week affected the Broncos standing with fans. The win over the Jacksonville Jaguars spiked fan confidence immediately after the game, but by the following week the flow of that victory had waned. Just 20% of fans are feeling very confident in this team right now, but a win on the road against the Titans would obviously reverse this trend.

Broncos schedule 2022

Wk Date Opponent Time (MT) TV Score Record
Wk Date Opponent Time (MT) TV Score Record
1 9/12/2022 at Seattle Seahawks (MNF) 6:15 PM ESPN / ABC 16-17 0-1
2 9/18/2022 vs Houston Texans 2:25 PM CBS 16-9 1-1
3 9/25/2022 vs San Francisco 49ers (SNF) 6:20 PM NBC / Peacock 11-10 2-1
4 10/2/2022 at Las Vegas Raiders 2:25 PM CBS 23-32 2-2
5 10/6/2022 vs Indianapolis Colts (TNF) 6:15 PM Amazon Prime 9-12 2-3
6 10/17/2022 at Los Angeles Chargers (MNF) 6:15 PM ESPN 16-19 2-4
7 10/23/2022 vs New York Jets 2:05 PM CBS 9-16 2-5
8 10/30/2022 at Jacksonville Jaguars (London, UK) 7:30 AM ESPN+ 21-17 3-5
9 11/6/2022 BYE WEEK
10 11/13/2022 at Tennessee Titans 11:00 AM CBS
11 11/20/2022 vs Las Vegas Raiders 2:05 PM FOX
12 11/27/2022 at Carolina Panthers 11:00 AM FOX
13 12/4/2022 at Baltimore Ravens 11:00 AM CBS
14 12/11/2022 vs Kansas City Chiefs (SNF) 6:20 PM NBC / Peacock
15 12/18/2022 vs Arizona Cardinals 2:05 PM FOX
16 12/25/2022 at Los Angeles Rams (Christmas Day) 2:30 PM CBS / Paramount+
17 1/1/2023 at Kansas City Chiefs 11:00 AM CBS
18 1/8/2023 vs Los Angeles Chargers TBD TBD

