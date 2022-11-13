Broncos vs. Titans: How to watch, game time, TV schedule, streaming and more

Game Preview
With the Denver Broncos rather disappointing 3-5 start to the season, there is cause for some hope things might be turning around. Quarterback Russell Wilson and the offense put together three very impressive drives in their last game and if they can figure out how to sustain more drives while avoiding three-and-outs, the turnaround could actually materialize.
Wilson is confident they are close.
“I think we’re super confident in what we’re doing, where we’re going and our mentality,” Wilson said. “The guys have really put the work in. I know it hasn’t been exactly what we wanted it to be and hasn’t been everything you dream it up to be right away but that doesn’t mean it’s not going to end the way we want it to, either. You focus on the next task, the next moment and let’s go be great.”
I sure hope so too. The offensive production from the Broncos has been maddening all season long. If it wasn’t for the defense being damn near historic, this team may not have won a game yet. It would be awesome to see back-to-back wins here.
Here’s how to watch.
TV Schedule
Who: Denver Broncos (3-5) vs. Tennessee Titans (5-3)
When: Sunday, November 13, 2022 at 11:00 A.M. Mile High time
Where: Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee
TV Channel: Channel 7 Denver
Online Streaming: FuboTV
Announcers: Andrew Catalon (play-by-play), James Lofton (analyst), and Amanda Renner (sideline)
Local Radio: KOA - 850 AM & 94.1 FM with Dave Logan (play-by-play), Rick Lewis (analyst), and Susie Wargin (sideline) | Broncos Radio Network
If you are in the ORANGE areas on the map below, you will be able to watch this game on CBS. Alaska and Hawaii will not be carrying this game.
If you see ORANGE in your area, you’ll have the #Broncos #Titans game on CBS this weekend. #DENvsTEN https://t.co/qKHAg02v1p— Tim Lynch (@TimLynch1978) November 10, 2022
Broncos Injury Report
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|Friday
|Game Status
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|Friday
|Game Status
|Andrew Beck
|FB/TE
|Hamstring
|--
|LIMITED
|DNP
|OUT
|Nik Bonitto
|OLB
|Illness
|--
|--
|DNP
|QUESTIONABLE
|Baron Browning
|OLB
|Hip
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|OUT
|KJ Hamler
|WR
|Hamstring
|LIMITED
|DNP
|DNP
|OUT
|Kendall Hinton
|WR
|Illness
|--
|--
|DNP
|QUESTIONABLE
|Darius Phillips
|CB
|Illness
|--
|DNP
|DNP
|QUESTIONABLE
|Cameron Fleming
|T
|Quad
|DNP
|LIMITED
|LIMITED
|QUESTIONABLE
|Justin Simmons
|S
|Knee
|DNP
|LIMITED
|LIMITED
|QUESTIONABLE
|Essang Bassey
|CB
|Hamstring
|LIMITED
|LIMITED
|FULL
|--
|Tyrie Cleveland
|WR
|Groin
|LIMITED
|LIMITED
|FULL
|--
|P.J. Locke
|S
|Hamstring
|LIMITED
|LIMITED
|FULL
|--
|K’Waun Williams
|CB
|Wrist/Elbow
|FULL
|FULL
|FULL
|--
Titans Injury Report
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|Friday
|Game Status
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|Friday
|Game Status
|Zach Cunningham
|LB
|Elbow
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|OUT
|Bud Dupree
|OLB
|Hip
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|OUT
|Amani Hooker
|S
|Shoulder
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|OUT
|Jeffery Simmons
|DT
|Ankle
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|OUT
|Josh Thompson
|DB
|Knee
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|OUT
|Aaron Brewer
|OL
|Toe
|LIMITED
|FULL
|LIMITED
|--
|Kristian Fulton
|CB
|Hamstring
|LIMITED
|DNP
|LIMITED
|QUESTIONABLE
|Denico Autry
|DL
|NIR
|LIMITED
|FULL
|FULL
|--
|Derrick Henry
|RB
|NIR
|LIMITED
|DNP
|FULL
|--
|Joshua Kalu
|DB
|Illness
|--
|DNP
|FULL
|--
|Kevin Strong
|DL
|Ankle
|LIMITED
|FULL
|LIMITED
|QUESTIONABLE
|Ryan Tannehill
|QB
|Ankle
|LIMITED
|FULL
|LIMITED
|QUESTIONABLE
|Tory Carter
|FB
|Neck
|FULL
|FULL
|FULL
|--
|Dontrell Hilliard
|RB
|Groin
|LIMITED
|FULL
|FULL
|--
|Lonnie Johnson
|DB
|Back
|LIMITED
|FULL
|FULL
|--
|David Long
|LB
|Knee
|LIMITED
|FULL
|FULL
|--
|Teair Tart
|NT
|Illness
|DNP
|DNP
|FULL
Broncos-Titans Betting Odds
According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Broncos a mere three-point underdog on the road against the Titans. That would suggest oddsmakers view these teams as fairly similar despite the difference in record, with the home team getting that three point advantage. However, since that opening the Broncos have closed to just a 2.5-point underdog with an over/under at 39. I think Denver is going to win, so I took the points and took the Broncos.
Fan Sentiment
In our weekly Broncos fan survey, we sought to find out how the bye week affected the Broncos standing with fans. The win over the Jacksonville Jaguars spiked fan confidence immediately after the game, but by the following week the flow of that victory had waned. Just 20% of fans are feeling very confident in this team right now, but a win on the road against the Titans would obviously reverse this trend.
