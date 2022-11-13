Good morning, Broncos Country!

The time has come to bring back the “D” logo.

The Denver Broncos should have never gone away from it in the first place. On top of that, it needs to go back to the royal blue.

Since unveiling the current uniform/color, I felt it was too close to the Chicago Bears.

Now there’s finally a chance the Broncos organization listens to the majority of the fans.

On Friday, the franchise announced it was doing a fan survey on what it should do with the logo and uniform. I tried to share the link, but mine expired (I took it) and the team doesn’t have it available.

Based on my interactions with Broncos Country on social media, fans want this uniform combo. It’s a throwback with some modern additions.

Andrew Mason did a series of polls on Twitter as well and it falls in line with fans wanting the “D” logo and royal blue/orange combo.

Here’s the poll for the logo:

I’ll be throwing out the survey questions throughout the day.



Let’s start with this one, which is question 9 from the Broncos’ survey:



Which logo do you prefer for the uniforms/helmets? — Andrew Mason (@MaseDenver) November 11, 2022

Here’s the poll for the uniform color combo:

Poll time:



This is question 8 from the Broncos’ survey regarding uniforms:



Which of the following uniform colors do you prefer? — Andrew Mason (@MaseDenver) November 11, 2022

And miss me with the “bUt DeNvEr dIdN’t WiN a sUpEr BoWl wiTh ThE D.” Uniforms have absolutely nothing to do with how a team plays in the Super Bowl. The “D” logo had zero impact on the outcome of those games and why those teams lost.

The time has come for the Broncos to bring back the snot rocket and the royal blue.

That combo defines this franchise.

Poll What the should the Broncos do with their logo/uniform? Bring back the "D" and royal/blue orange

Keep it the way it is now

Use the kicking Bronco logo

Bring back the brown/mustard color/helmet vote view results 79% Bring back the "D" and royal/blue orange (39 votes)

12% Keep it the way it is now (6 votes)

8% Use the kicking Bronco logo (4 votes)

0% Bring back the brown/mustard color/helmet (0 votes) 49 votes total Vote Now

