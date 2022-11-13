 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Broncos vs. Titans gameday inactives: Week 10

The Denver Broncos will be without multiple starters again in this game, but the Tennessee Titans have a banged up defensive line also. Here are your gameday inactives.

By Tim Lynch
As expected, the Denver Broncos will be without several key starters. KJ Hamler, Justin Simmons, Baron Browning, and Andrew Beck will all be inactive today against the Tennessee Titans. Even during the bye week, the Broncos couldn’t avoid the injury bug. The good news is both Nik Bonitto and Kendall Hinton are good to go and will play today.

For the Titans, they’ll be without two key players along their defensive line with Jeffrey Simmons and Bud Dupree both inactive for this game. That should give Russell Wilson some extra time to get the ball out in this game.

Here is the full list of gameday inactives for the Broncos and Titans today.

Broncos inactives

Player Position
KJ Hamler WR
Darius Phillips CB
Justin Simmons S
Marlon Mack RB
Baron Browning OLB
Cam Fleming OT
Andrew Beck FB/TE
Eyioma Uwazurike DL

Titans inactives

Player Position
Jeffrey Simmons DL
Bud Dupree OLB
Amani Hooker DB
Jordan Ross OL
Chris Conley WR
Kristian Fulton DB

