Broncos vs. Titans gameday inactives: Week 10

As expected, the Denver Broncos will be without several key starters. KJ Hamler, Justin Simmons, Baron Browning, and Andrew Beck will all be inactive today against the Tennessee Titans. Even during the bye week, the Broncos couldn’t avoid the injury bug. The good news is both Nik Bonitto and Kendall Hinton are good to go and will play today.

For the Titans, they’ll be without two key players along their defensive line with Jeffrey Simmons and Bud Dupree both inactive for this game. That should give Russell Wilson some extra time to get the ball out in this game.

Here is the full list of gameday inactives for the Broncos and Titans today.

Broncos inactives Player Position Player Position KJ Hamler WR Darius Phillips CB Justin Simmons S Marlon Mack RB Baron Browning OLB Cam Fleming OT Andrew Beck FB/TE Eyioma Uwazurike DL