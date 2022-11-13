The Broncos lose 17-10 on the road vs Titans

The Denver Broncos blew a 10-point lead to lose 17-10 to the Tennessee Titans in Week 10. They are now 3-6 on the year and the season is basically over for them barring some miracle run.

In-Game Updates

9:30 AM: The Broncos and Titans release their gameday inactives. Denver will be down multiple starters with KJ Hamler, Justin Simmons, and Baron Browning being the key guys out this week. Tennessee is also down a few starters with Jeffrey Simmons and Bud Dupree both out as well.

11:14 AM: On the Broncos first offensive play, wide receiver Jerry Jeudy went down on a deep pass clutching his ankle. He has been ruled questionable to return to the game.

11:39 AM: Watch this insane one-handed grab by Courtland Sutton for a first down. You won’t see a better catch by either team today.

11:45 AM: The first quarter comes to an end with the Broncos and Titans all tied up at, you guessed it, zero points. The Broncos have one three and out, but the Titans have three of them to start the game. Full first quarter recap.

11:56 AM: Jerry Jeudy was downgraded to OUT with an ankle injury. Other reports suggest it is an ankle injury and not an Achilles, which is definitely good news.

12:05 PM: The Broncos broke the game wide open when Russell Wilson found Jalen Virgil wide open for a 66-yard touchdown pass. It was the rookies first NFL catch and a big one for Denver. Broncos are up 7-0 in the second quarter.

12:25 PM: Broncos extend their lead to 10-0 after another successful drive. Although, it was nearly an ugly interception by Wilson. Tyrie Cleveland broke up the interception and luckily the Broncos got points from that drive.

12:42 PM: The Titans put together an impressive 75-yard drive at the end of the first half to close the gap to 10-7 at halftime. Full second quarter recap.

1:21 PM: A bit of trickery in the third quarter with the Titans drawing up a flea flicker. The Broncos defense bit hard and Damarri Mathis slipped to leave a wide open wide receiver for a 63-yard touchdown to put the Titans up 14-10.

1:38 PM: The Denver Broncos third quarter offense continued to be an absolute joke. They would go scoreless and look terrible while doing. Nothing new, but still every bit as maddening as it was in Week 1. Titans, meanwhile, scored on a 63-yard flea-flicker. The Broncos are in trouble heading into the fourth quarter. Full third quarter recap.

1:55 PM: Midway through the fourth quarter, the Broncos defense got the break the team needed with the first turnover of the game. Mike Purcell recovered a fumble on a handoff between Derrick Henry and the quarterback.

2:07 PM: The Titans would add a field goal with just under three minutes left in the game to take a 17-10 lead giving the Broncos one last chance to do something on offense.

2:20 PM: Denver’s comeback drive would come up short. They would fall 17-10 to the Titans. At 3-6, we’re back to wondering how much of this team we can bear watching. The offense is terrible.

Game Preview

The Denver Broncos look to inch their way back to .500 with a road win against the Tennessee Titans. Both teams have had good defenses with below average offenses, but Tennessee has been winning games behind the legs of Derrick Henry and Denver has been losing them to three-and-outs.

While the Titans are a one-sided offense with Derrick Henry carrying the load there, Head Coach Nathaniel Hackett doesn’t think that will make it any easier to defend against.

“I’m not going to necessarily look at it from the standpoint of they’re not doing good in the pass game,” Hackett said this week. “I think they’re doing great in the run game. They’re winning a lot of football games, and they’re doing a really good job in that. In the end, they’re a physical team, like we talked about, and that’s what they want to live by. That’s their philosophy. I worked with [Titans Offensive Coordinator] Coach [Todd] Downing in my past. He’s the offensive coordinator there. I know that he’s always looking for the pass, but he’s also smart enough to know when you have an opportunity to hand the ball to No. 22 (Titans RB Derrick Henry), it’s a pretty good idea. I think that they are a very good football team. Stats are one thing, but records are the end game.”

Stopping Henry is the key to victory for Denver, but while they have an elite pass defense the run defense has struggled at times. If they struggle today, it could make for a very long Sunday on the road for the Broncos.

Kickoff is set for 11:00 a.m. Mile High time on Sunday, November 13, 2022 at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee. You can watch the live stream of the game through FuboTV or on CBS.

My Prediction

In partnership with DraftKings Sportsbook, I am covering all my picks this year on TallySight. With the spread so tight, I went ahead and predicted a Broncos win over the Titans in this game. Because, why not?