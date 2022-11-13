Final Score: Broncos blow 10-point lead vs Titans; fall to 3-6

The Denver Broncos injury situation has finally done them in as Russell Wilson was hit 17 times during this game and sack six times behind an offensive line down to second and third stringers outside and at center. They would fall to 3-6 after blowing a 10-point first half lead to lose 17-10 to the Tennessee Titans.

First Quarter

The first quarter saw seven total punts from these teams, with the Broncos logging one three and out and the Titans logging three. In short, it was a whole lot of pain to watch.

Denver also suffered a brutal hit to their offense with Jerry Jeudy going down with an ankle injury and ultimately carted to the locker room. The one highlight from this game might be this incredible one-handed reception by Courtland Sutton.

Of course, that drive let to a punt anyway. As expected.

Broncos 0, Titans 0.

Second Quarter

The biggest play of the first half came from undrafted rookie Jalen Virgil who was getting his first game action in the NFL. His first NFL catch? This 66-yard touchdown.

Russell Wilson does hit a deep ball, 66-yards to Jalen Virgil for the score.pic.twitter.com/jRQZqDCSk2 — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) November 13, 2022

Denver would add another score late in the second quarter to go up 10-0, while the Broncos defense who had stymied the Titans offense all throughout the first half. However, the Titans finally got some chunk passing plays in the hurry up offense inside of two minutes. They would close it out with a nine-yard touchdown pass with 12 seconds left to cut the lead to three before halftime.

Broncos 10, Titans 7.

Third Quarter

Eighteen plays for 51 yards in the third quarter was all the Broncos could muster as they punted away three straight drives. Meanwhile, the Titans tricked the Broncos defense and connected on this 63-yard flea flicker to take the lead over Denver.

Titans 14, Broncos 10.

Fourth Quarter

With all of the injuries to the offensive line, the Titans defensive line began teeing off on Russell Wilson in the fourth quarter. He had no time and no chance to lead any kind of comeback early on. Just more punts.

Denver’s defense came up with a big turnover on a Mike Purcell fumble recovery midway through the fourth quarter. However, the Broncos offense line was in absolute shambles and the three and out was almost a given.

Titans with THIRTEEN QB hits already today — Andrew Mason (@MaseDenver) November 13, 2022

The Titans would add another field goal with just under 3 minutes to go in the game to take a touchdown lead.

Titans 17, Broncos 10.

Russell Wilson saved the drive converting on fourth down and quickly drove the Broncos down to the 21 yard line with 40 seconds left in the game. However, Wilson was sacked a sixth time and fumbled. Somehow the Broncos recovered, but on 4th and long Wilson threw an interception.

They would fall to 3-6 and back to questioning what the Hell is going on with Nathaniel Hackett’s offense.