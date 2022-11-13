Broncos vs. Titans second quarter recap

After a false start by the Denver Broncos to open the quarter, Russell Wilson rolled out of a sack to find Kendall Hinton open outside who was able to gain 9 yards. Then Latavius Murray bullied his way for another 9 yards and a first down.

That would conclude the first downs for Denver on this drive as they would punt from there after another failed third and long. Denver has faced third downs of 10, 10, 3, 11, 9, and 9 yards to start this game. Not ideal. Fortunately, the Broncos defense continued to force three and outs and got the ball right back for the offense.

As per usual, the Broncos offense committed another penalty to open a drive with their next possession. A quick pass outside to Murray on first and 15 picked up 14 making second down much more manageable.

Two plays later, rookie wide receiver Jalen Virgil broke loose for a 66-yard touchdown.

Russell Wilson does hit a deep ball, 66-yards to Jalen Virgil for the score.pic.twitter.com/jRQZqDCSk2 — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) November 13, 2022

Virgil now has 1 catch in the NFL for 66 yards and a touchdown.

Broncos 7, Titans 0.

Meanwhile, the Broncos defense has been suffocating Derrick Henry in this game. He has just 16 yards on 8 carries. They logged another three and out with a Jacob Martin sack on Ryan Tannehill on third down to force yet another punt.

In six series, the Broncos defense has held the Titans to:



0 points

2 first downs

46 yards on 22 plays

2.1 yards per pass play

2.0 yards per carry — Andrew Mason (@MaseDenver) November 13, 2022

Latavius Murray logged a nice gain on first down to start the next drive, but right tackle Billy Turner went down with an injury and was replaced by Quinn Bailey.

The drive really got going from there after a defensive holding secured the first first down, then Wilson found Courtland Sutton for 17-yards into field goal range as the second quarter wound down under 5 minutes in the half.

However, a holding call shot them in the foot from there. Just outside of field goal range, Melvin Gordon dropped a wide open screen pass that would have led to a huge chunk play. Wilson was running for his life on second down, but an offsides penalty by the Tennessee Titans helped keep the drive alive. Another dumb penalty by the Titans helped wipe out the hole Denver dug for themselves, this time a roughing the passer with a low hit on Wilson.

That drive would end in a Brandon McManus field goal with just under two and a half minutes left in the first half.

Broncos 10, Titans 0.

The Titans got just their second third down conversion on their next drive inside the two minute warning. The Titans got going from there with some big chunk passes. With just 22 seconds left, they had a first and goal at the Broncos nine yard line. Kareem Jackson was beat in the end zone on third and goal from the nine as the Titans close the gap just before halftime.

Broncos 10, Titans 7.