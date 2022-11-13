Broncos vs. Titans third quarter recap

The Denver Broncos opened up with the ball to start the second half and we all know how bad they have been in third quarters of games, so the offense predictably started out with a three and out.

Three And Out Count: 2

Derrick Henry got his biggest run of the game. Seven yards on first down, but a holding penalty on second down forced the Titans into a second and long. Henry got all those yards back with a 10 yard run there. On third and three, a draw play netted just two yards and the Titans would punt.

How many three and outs will we see that net 19 yards rushing? The Titans had one there.

There would be no three and out for the Broncos offense on the next drive. Melvin Gordon got an 11-yard gain. He would fumble, but it would go out of bounds so it doesn’t count. Nathaniel Hackett is totally committed to him anyway, so it doesn’t matter.

The drive would stall as the Broncos racked up their sixth penalty and another sack. Same old Nathaniel Hackett third quarter offense.

It's too bad we can't fast forward through the third quarters this year. — MileHighReport (@MileHighReport) November 13, 2022

A trick-play broke the game open for Tennessee as they run a flea flicker to find a wide open wide receiver for a 63-yard touchdown.

Titans 14, Broncos 10.

The third quarter woes continued for the Broncos offense. With Graham Glasgow out with an injury, they decided to use rookie Luke Wattenberg’s second career snap in a sneak on third and one. It didn’t work. On fourth and one from their own 40-yard line, they decided to run the QB sneak again and Wilson just barely gets it with some help from Kendall Hinton driving his legs and Wilson across the line.

The third quarter ends with the status quo offense in full effect. The Tennessee Titans would take over with less than a minute to go in the quarter after yet another third quarter punt by the Broncos.