Jerry Jeudy hurt on first offensive play of game

The Denver Broncos lost one of their starting wide receivers on their first offensive play. Jerry Jeudy went down with an ankle injury.

By Tim Lynch
NFL: International Series-Denver Broncos at Jacksonville Jaguars Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

The Denver Broncos suffer a blow to their offense on the first offensive play of the game. Jerry Jeudy broke wide open deep, but stepped on a defenders foot and went down hard with an ankle injury. He has been ruled out for the game.

It looked bad, so to receive word that it was an ankle injury and not something more serious is encouraging. Jeudy, a former first-round pick, has struggled to keep from getting banged up to start his career. However, he has shown he can break the big plays when healthy. They need him back.

The injury situation in Denver is a huge concern, but Mike Klis tweeted out this week that the Broncos have a “well respected” training staff and injuries may not be anyone's fault. After 5-6 years of injury-riddled seasons, it might be time to question that line of thinking in Dove Valley. We’ll see if anyone is held accountable after the season.

