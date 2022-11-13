4 winners, 4 losers from Broncos 17-10 loss to Titans

At least we won’t have to see this jersey combo again.

Another week, another horrible outing by the Denver Broncos. This time in a 17-10 loss to the Tennessee Titans. With the loss, the Broncos drop to 3-6 on the season and the hope of a playoff run took a serious hit.

The positive of this is we won’t have to see the hideous uniform combination again.

Per the usual, I’m bound to forget someone, leave them off or put them in the wrong category, so please mention them in the comments.

Winners

Jalen Virgil

The undrafted rookie receiver only had one catch but he definitely made the most of it. Virgil had one catch for 66 yards that he turned into a touchdown. Oh, and it was his first career reception.

Broncos defense

Yet again, this unit did its job and got nothing for it. Denver’s defense held an opponent to 17 points and lost. Only one game this season has the defense allowed 20 points or more. Such a waste.

Broncos run defense

The Broncos just held the best running back in the NFL to 53 yards rushing. To say this unit has struggled to stop the run this season is a mild understatement. Kudos to Denver’s defensive front on Sunday. Honorable mentions to Mike Purcell (five tackles, three solo and a fumble recovery); Jonathan Harris (four tackles, three solo and one quarterback hit); DeShawn Williams (four tackles, two solo and one pass defended); D.J. Jones (four tackes, two solo and one pass defended); and Jonathon Cooper (four tackles, two solo). Helluva performance.

Pat Surtain II

Since he’s the best cornerback in football, he makes the list. Surtain had three tackles, two solo and one pass defended.

Losers

Nathaniel (still cannot) Hackett

Hackett’s system and his quarterback remain oil and vinegar. And his playcalling remains abysmal. As the offensive coordinator for an offense that did not convert a single third down in the second half, he makes the list. As the offensive coordinator for an offense that scored 10 points, he makes the list. Any hope of this offense adapting or making changes is likely gone. This is what the offense looks like after two weeks of preparation?

Russell Wilson

As the quarterback for an offense that didn’t convert a third down in the second half, he makes the list. As the QB for an offense that scored 10 points, he makes the list. And while the offensive line is terrible and depleted, you cannot take six sacks as a QB. Get rid of the ball.

Broncos running game

Somehow Denver finished with 65 yards rushing. How did the Broncos ever get that much? And the decision to keep using Melvin Gordon is just ridiculous. Another masterful decision by Hackett.

Broncos fans for having to watch this

It’s like Broncos Country is stuck on a ride that won’t end and continues to make all of us sick. For the rest of the season, at least we know what to expect. Boring ass football where the defense shows up and the offense loses games.