Broncos Twitter is not having it with this team

A sixth loss and an offense that can barely make it into double-digits is making Broncos Country pretty agitated.

Well, we knew today’s #Broncos game was likely to be a low-scoring, defensive battle but the offense, after having 2 weeks to prepare for the #Titans, severely underperformed. Injuries played a factor but patterns/mistakes this season can’t be ignored. Changes seem to be looming — Ryan Edwards (@redwardsradio) November 13, 2022

Jeff Saturday and his first time play caller have surpassed the Broncos point average on the season in their first game. — Frankie Abbott (@FrankiesFilm) November 13, 2022

So agitated that some are even pining for Pat Shurmur.

This offense makes Pat Shurmur look like Sean Mcvay — Bulgarian (@Bulgarian279) November 13, 2022

The Broncos’ second half offense:



Punt

Punt

Punt

Punt

Punt

INT — Zac Stevens (@ZacStevensDNVR) November 13, 2022

And it’s not just that the offense is bad, it’s that once again the defense is great.

And once again it’s being totally wasted.

Pretty crazy that if the #Broncos scored just 18 points in regulation in every single game this season, they would be 8-1… Yet they are 3-6. Feel awful for that defense that’s played at an elite level.@redwardsradio @AllbrightNFL @Zach_Segars @MaseDenver — Josh Hauser (@DoogieHauser01) November 14, 2022

A historically awesome defense saddled with a historically awful offense.



I just can’t seem to come to grips with it. #Broncos — Marc Moser TV (@RadioMoser) November 13, 2022

The 131 points the Broncos have scored through nine games are the second-fewest in franchise history, behind only the 125 points scored by the 1966 team.



It comes as the Broncos have allowed just 149 points, the 14th-fewest through this mark in team history. — Nick Kosmider (@NickKosmider) November 13, 2022

Because time and time again, game after game, drive after drive, the defense does things.

Things that actually help the offense.

Defense coming up CLUTCH.



: CBS pic.twitter.com/OgMzb275cP — Denver Broncos (@Broncos) November 13, 2022

In six series, the Broncos defense has held the Titans to:



0 points

2 first downs

46 yards on 22 plays

2.1 yards per pass play

2.0 yards per carry — Andrew Mason (@MaseDenver) November 13, 2022

Derrick Henry coming into today:

-Leading NFL with 870 rushing yds

-Five consecutive games w/ 100+ rushing yards

-Scored TD in 6 of last 7 games



Broncos defense held him to 53 yards on 19 carries.



Broncos Postgame Live: https://t.co/EKswSNBvSA pic.twitter.com/38Lonpdlcx — Phil Milani (@philmilani) November 13, 2022

The Broncos defense remains incredible. — Matt Schubert (@MattDSchubert) November 13, 2022

It didn’t help the offense that the offensive line was basically a rotation of third-string players or that its top wide receivers and running back are all out with injury.

How many times was Russ hit today? Feels like 20+. — MileHighReport (@MileHighReport) November 13, 2022

The Broncos are on:



Left tackle No. 3 (Bolles, then Fleming, now Anderson)

Center No. 3 (Cushenberry, then Glasgow, now Wattenberg)

Right tackle No. 3 (Fleming, then Turner, now Bailey)



And 3 of their top 4 WRs (Patrick, Jeudy, Hamler) are unavailable. As is RB1 (Williams). — Andrew Mason (@MaseDenver) November 13, 2022

But as Andrew Mason also explained, this bad-offense-good-defense thing isn’t just one game or a few games.

It has literally been the Broncos’ M.O. since 2016.

The thing is, it’s not just about today. It’s not about a single frustrating, injury-plagued loss. It’s about the fact that we’ve seen the same types of low-offense, stout-D losses over … & over … & over … for 6 years.



My postgame thoughts, brought to you by Twin Peaks. pic.twitter.com/I5Cnc3nPzv — Andrew Mason (@MaseDenver) November 13, 2022

As frustration mounts, calls for changes at head coach (and some for QB) are rolling in.

Whether you like it or not, Russell Wilson is going nowhere. His contract is staying right here for this team to figure out how to make it valuable in the next four to five years.

But his head coach is most certainly on the hot seat and it would do Nathaniel Hackett well to decide to change some things if he wants a chance at keeping his job.