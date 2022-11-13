Two fairly hapless teams will meet in Week 1 in the Mile High City. The Denver Broncos are back on the losing train after blowing a 10-point lead today, while the Las Vegas Raiders are just an even bigger joke blowing a game against Jim Irsay’s supposed drinking buddy and a broken down Matt Ryan. Even so, one of the Raiders two wins is against these Broncos, so there is that.

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Broncos open 2.5-point favorites over the Raiders in Week 11. The over/under for this game stands at 42.5.

Broncos vs. Raiders betting odds

Las Vegas Raiders (2-7) at Denver Broncos (3-6)

Sunday, November 20, 2022 at 2:05 P.M. Mile High time

Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado

ATS Betting Lines: Denver -2.5

Moneyline Odds: Denver -135 / Las Vegas +115

Over/Under: 42.5

The Broncos should win this game. They should win a lot of games. In fact, they’d be 8-1 right now if they scored only 18 points in every single game this year, but they are 3-6 instead. Meanwhile, the Raiders are getting the wonderful Josh McDaniels treatment and while I do love every second of that, I also have to recognize that Denver can’t seem to beat anyone in the AFC West anymore.

As a fan, I’m just waiting until January so that Nathaniel Hackett can be one and done as a head coach and general manager George Paton can bring in a head coach who will tailor an offense around Russell Wilson that will take advantage of his strengths instead of taking advantage of his weaknesses. Alas, January is a long ways off, so I’d very much like to see a win here against the damn Raiders.

What do you think Broncos Country?