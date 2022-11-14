Scenes from the Broncos 17-10 loss to the Titans

Once again, the Denver Broncos offense failed to proceed any resemblance of an NFL caliber system and the team would ultimately fall 17-10 to the Tennessee Titans. Head Coach Nathaniel Hackett once again pointed towards execution on third down as the biggest issue, but once again he overlooks the real issue: his play-calling.

“Third down,” Hackett said after the game. “I think third down is one of the biggest things. We have to be able to convert on third down. And whenever we get those explosive plays, we start moving the ball a little bit. Again, the third down is kind of what’s continually gotten us. We were better off – we’re almost better on fourth down, I think. So we can’t – we’ve got to get better there.”

When you are unable to convert third downs, you have to look at context. The Broncos are consistently facing third and seven plus yards. So that would suggest the issue isn’t converting on third down, it is converting on first and second downs. Perhaps the play-calling on those early downs is the real culprit here. You know, the classic first down incompletion and second down no gain run.

How many times have we seen that this year? The team fought hard in this game, but with zero second-half points it was hard to imagine a scenario where they hold onto a three-point halftime lead there.

Anyway, I could go on but that should probably be its own post this week. This one is meant to share the best photos from the game here. As I was assembling the photo gallery, the sheer volume of photos that show Russell Wilson being sacked or hit while throwing is actually amazing. I think back to the time Tom Brady was hit 20+ times in the 2015 AFC Championship game and Wilson was hit 17 times in this game. The offensive line was offensive on Sunday.