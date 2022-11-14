Horse Tracks: More of the same from these 2022 Denver Broncos

Tell me if you’ve heard any of this before:

The Broncos are a beat up team with a terrible coach, questionable offense, and a defense that is so dominant that nothing makes sense.

Denver scored 10-points in one quarter and were held scoreless in the other three.

Melvin Gordon fumbled the ball, but for the grace of a hesitant challenge flag, possession did not change.

Dropped passes killed drives.

The Broncos defense held their opponent to 17-points and they still lost.

On Sunday, the 2022 Denver Broncos turned in yet another, difficult-to-forget performance against the Tennessee Titans. In mismatched pants and jerseys that make sense only to those secretly hiding a uniform fetish for the Chicago Bears, the offensive effort was equally putrid.

It’s now Raiders week in Denver. I would like to thank these Broncos for pounding the enthusiasm I would normally have for this game completely out of me. To have a 2-win Raiders team coming to Mile High? You kidding me? Usually, this would be Christmas come early...

...but when you can’t score more than 10-points, chances of anything outside of another frustrating debacle seems unlikely.

Let’s ride.

Horse Tracks

Broncos’ momentum, postseason hopes take hit in 17-10 loss to Titans

“It’s definitely frustrating,” Russell Wilson said after a Week 10 loss to the Titans. “I feel like we could’ve won that game.”

As Broncos lose fifth one-score game, Russell Wilson says team must find a way to 'answer moments' - CBSSports.com

Denver is quickly falling out of the playoff race

Denver Broncos vs. Tennessee Titans NFL game story | 9news.com

This is the updating game story from the NFL matchup between the Denver Broncos and Tennessee Titans on Sunday, November 13, 2022.

Derek Carr fights back tears at podium after Raiders lose to Colts

Raiders QB Derek Carr needed several pauses to collect himself as he discussed the loss to the Colts that dropped Las Vegas to 2-7 in a season that began with so much promise.

FMIA Week 10: Football Morning in Germany, and Justin Jefferson on the Wildest Game of the Year So Far - ProFootballTalk

Peter King interviews Tom Brady from the NFL's first game in Germany, and talks with Justin Jefferson and Jeff Saturday about their Week 10 success.

Gut-wrenching loss to Vikings raises host of questions about Bills

After a brutal loss to the Vikings, where do the Bills go from here? Judy Battista reports from Buffalo, where she says the repair to the most important part of the team's season began on Sunday night.

Tom Brady leads Buccaneers to victory in Munich: 'One of the great football experiences I've ever had'

In many ways, Sunday's showdown between the Seahawks and Buccaneers broke new ground. But the historic event had a familiar finish, a result recognizable to Americans and Europeans alike: a ﻿Tom Brady﻿ win.

Vikings WR Justin Jefferson bolsters claim with career-best performance in win over Bills

Following a spectacular performance in Buffalo on Sunday, Vikings WR Justin Jefferson bolstered his bold offseason claim of becoming the NFL's best wide receiver.

2022 NFL season, Week 10: What We Learned from Sunday's games

Around The NFL breaks down what you need to know from all of Sunday's Week 10 action.

Vikings win wild back-and-forth thriller vs. Bills, move to 8-1

Patrick Peterson's interception of Josh Allen in overtime ended a thrilling back-and-forth game between two of the NFL's best teams in which Minnesota rallied from a 17-point second-half deficit.

Cowboys' Mike McCarthy laments OT penalties, not 4th-down call

Mike McCarthy stood by his decision to go for it on fourth down instead of attempting a 53-yard field goal in overtime. His kicker, Brett Maher, agreed: "We're here to win games. I think that was a good call."

Colts win with combo of debuting coach Jeff Saturday, returning Matt Ryan

Jeff Saturday, the newly appointed interim coach of the Colts, presided over a 25-20 win over the Raiders in his first game in his new role.

Cooper Kupp injury: Rams All-Pro wideout reportedly may miss time; Sean McVay says ankle 'didn't look good' - CBSSports.com

Kupp left the Rams' loss to the Cardinals in the fourth quarter due to the injury

Niners' Dre Greenlaw ejected from win over Chargers for helmet-to-helmet hit on Justin Herbert - CBSSports.com

The rest of the 49ers defense stepped up following the ejection

Packers' stunning OT win over Cowboys ends this improbable 195-game streak for Dallas - CBSSports.com

The Cowboys had won 195 straight games in this situation before the Packers came along on Sunday

Vikings-Bills catch controversy: NFL admits Gabe Davis' fourth-quarter grab would have been ruled incomplete - CBSSports.com

Minnesota ended up pulling out the overtime win regardless