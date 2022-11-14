Report: Broncos CB K’Waun Williams out at least four weeks with knee injury

The Denver Broncos just can’t seem to escape the injury bug. Their starting nickel cornerback K’Waun Williams will undergo arthroscopic knee surgery to clean things up. He’ll miss at least four weeks according to this report from Mike Klis of 9News.

Per source, Broncos nickel K'Waun Williams will undergo arthroscopic knee surgery to clean up loose bodies that is causing knee to lock up. Out at least 4 weeks. He's a good player on Denver's No. 1 defense so a tough blow. Essang Bassey would be logical replacement. #9sports — Mike Klis (@mikeklis) November 14, 2022

Defensively, the Broncos have been one of the NFL’s best, but at some point this leaky dam of injuries is going to burst - just like it did last week with the offensive line. With second and third stringers all over the place, the offensive line gave up six sacks against the Tennessee Titans and Russell Wilson was hit 17 times in the game.

During the Titans lead-changing touchdown drive, they picked on Essang Bassey and it could very well be that K’Waun Williams getting injured is the critical breach that sends the leaky dam into a full blown deluge. We can’t blame Ejiro Evero for what is likely to come from this, but we could see NFL offenses exploit the personnel he has left to work with in the coming weeks.

At some point, when will we be able to question the Broncos “well respected” training staff as it relates to a half decade of injury-riddled seasons under multiple coaching regimes and two different general managers? At some point, someone should be held to account for the multitude of injuries. Sure there is a fair amount of bad injury luck, but there are also an abnormal amount of soft tissue and strains compared to other teams. Before today, the Broncos ranked 29th in Banged Up Score (BUS) rankings. That figure likely drops a few pegs now with Williams out for at least four weeks.