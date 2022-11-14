Monday Night Football Week 10: Commanders at Eagles - Live Updates

The most shocking team of 2022 has to be Jalen Hurts and the 8-0 Philadelphia Eagles. They are torching the NFL with a dynamic rushing attack helped by Hurts threat of running, which has opened up the passing game that Hurts is also dealing. The Eagles are a complete team and should overwhelm the Washington Commanders eventually, especially at home in front of that rowdy Eagles fan base.

Kickoff is set for Monday, November 14, 2022 at 6:20 p.m. Mile High time at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania and will air on ESPN. If you are looking for an online stream elsewhere, fuboTV will be streaming this game.

My Prediction

In partnership with DraftKings Sportsbook, I am covering all my picks this year on TallySight. Eventually the Eagles will lose a game and it will most likely be against a divisional opponent. However, I don’t think that happens this week. I do think the Commanders will cover the big spread here, but will ultimately come up short.