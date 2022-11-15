NFL Power Rankings: Week 11

The Minnesota Vikings have done what no one thought they would before the season started; not only did they knock off the Bills, they did so in wild fashion. It was easily the best game of the year so far, and it will be very hard to top. Kirk Cousins dances for another week.

But this wasn’t the only massive upset to go down in Week 10, because in a game many wrote off, the Commanders went in to Philadelphia and gave the Eagles their first loss of the season. Now this might not be as big of a deal as some may make it out to seem because divisional games are almost always tough, and also Taylor Heinicke is the greatest quarterback in Washington Commanders history.

A couple teams were knocked back to earth on Sunday, and that list includes the Dallas Cowboys and the Seattle Seahawks. Dak Prescott didn’t look great, especially early on in the game, and their defense got gashed on the ground. Just another example of the Cowboys getting their fans’ hopes up, and then smashing it into a million pieces. And to the Seahawks credit, they didn’t look too bad, but the league better buckle up for Tom Brady’s post-divorce revenge tour; he’s now 2-0 since it went down.

The Broncos were also a team that was shot back down to earth, through the crust, and all the way into the mantle (there’s a sentence for all you geography people out there). They once again showed that nothing changes and that they will never be prepared for a game, even if they get an extra week of practice. Nathaniel Hackett is quite possibly one of the worst first-year head coaches the league has ever seen, and he is doing things that haven’t happened since the end of World War II.

Mover of the Week: Washington Commanders (up six spots). I really thought that the Vikings were going to take this week’s title, but Washington benefited from being around a bunch of teams that lost this week and they surge out of the bottom of the rankings. How long will this last though?