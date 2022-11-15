Report: Broncos place tackle Billy Turner on the IR

According to 9NEWS Denver’s Mike Klis, the Denver Broncos have placed offensive tackle, Billy Turner, on the injured reserve because of the knee injury he suffered this past Sunday vs. the Titans. He will be out a minimum of four weeks as he tries to work his way back from this injury.

Per source, RT Billy Turner is going on IR with knee injury. He’ll be out at least 4 weeks. Broncos have OT Cam Fleming (quad) and OL Tom Compton (back) who are close to returning. OT Quinn Bailey with one more PS elevation credit. #9sports — Mike Klis (@mikeklis) November 15, 2022

Turner has never really been healthy this past year. He missed a good portion of the offseason/training camp because of this knee injury and that lingered into the regular season. He missed multiple games and eventually did return to the field, but he did not look 100%. So, unfortunately, it appears this might be a lost season for Turner because of this knee injury.

He will now join the Broncos' starting left tackle Garett Bolles on the injured reserve. So, that is your starting left and presumed right tackle on the injured reserve.

What makes matters worse is that veteran Cam Fleming was sidelined last week and veteran Tom Compton has continued to be sidelined as well. We saw offensive tackles, Calvin Anderson and Quinn Bailey play significant snaps last Sunday as well, which went as well as you would expect. When you are down to your fourth and fifth tackles as your starters, you will certainly see some struggles.

The Broncos will once again need to address this position again moving forward. Right tackle remains unsolved and Bolles is coming off a significant injury. So at least one starter will need to be added along with some depth and youth to the group as well.