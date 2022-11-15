Report: Broncos waive WR Tyrie Cleveland and add DL Jonathan Harris to their 53-man roster

According to 9NEWS Denver’s Mike Klis, the Denver Broncos have waived special teamer/wide receiver Tyrie Cleveland and added defensive lineman Jonathan Harris off their practice squad to their 53-man roster.

Source: Broncos have waived WR Tyrie Cleveland. DL Jonathan Harris is getting promoted from practice squad to 53. #9sports — Mike Klis (@mikeklis) November 15, 2022

Cleveland was deemed a “core special teamer” all throughout the offseason, training camp, and preseason, and was used as a reason why he made the 53-man roster. However, as the season progressed, apparently the Broncos did not think he was doing enough to keep his roster spot.

In his spot, the Broncos are signing Jonathan Harris off their practice squad and added him to their 53-man roster. He’s a 6’5”, 295-pound defensive lineman who will add some depth to the defensive line moving forward

Harris has been with the Broncos since 2019 and has bounced on and the off the roster during that time. Since 2019, he has played in eight games for the Broncos and totaled 21 tackles during that span as well. He also earned his first career start last season as well. So, he has experience on the field which should really help the Broncos' depth there moving forward.

Replacing Harris on the practice squad will be wide receiver Victor Bolden Jr. who also worked out for the team today as well. I would expect him to also replace the role on the team that Tyrie Cleveland filled as well. We shall see if he lands back on the Broncos practice squad if/when he clears waivers.