Broncos Reacts Survey: Week 11

By Tim Lynch
/ new
NFL: Denver Broncos Rookie Minicamp Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Welcome to another week in paradise where the Denver Broncos are perpetually stuck in a rut and the fan base is arguing over who to blame for another year of disappointment. A league-best NFL defense paired with a league-worst NFL offense. It doesn’t get more Denver Broncos than that.

Today, we’re going to play the blame game a bit on the injury front. Injuries are hard to peg, because a good number of them are just dumb luck. However, if a team is among the league’s most-injured teams year after year then something else has to be going on or maybe not. I don’t know, that’s why I am putting out this survey.

Mike Klis recently lamented the injuries in a tweet and quickly followed it up talking about how well respected the training staff is and how injuries could be no ones fault.

So who is to blame? Let’s vote on it. I took the three most likely figureheads that could take the fall for Denver being among the league leaders each year in injuries. Is it the various coaching staffs over the last 5-6 years doing things that are causing elevated injuries, is it Loren Landow’s training regimen, or is just a multi-year run of bad luck?

