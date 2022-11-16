Are injuries just up around the league or do the Broncos have a problem?

Turf being bad for players is the hot-button topic of the week in the NFL with Aaron Rodgers spearheading the critique of it calling for the NFL to switch to all grass.

But take a quick peek at the injuries for our beloved team and look how many starting players we’ve lost.

Using profootballreference.com you can easily toggle back a few seasons and look at the history and see a veritable sea of color for the past few seasons. Go back to before current strength and conditioning coach Loren Landow’s tenure and it does at first glance look pretty similar.

But if you look closely, you won’t see apples to apples. Most of the injured reserve players years ago were depth players (which a conspiracy theorist may have concluded meant we were making a move to protect them without taking up a roster spot in some cases). The past few years have been rampant with losing key starters with many ACL injuries.

I don’t begin to know anything about what the role of a strength and conditioning coach means, how hard it is, or how to judge it at any level other than subjectively looking at injury history like this. But I do know that it is to the team’s detriment that so many injuries are occurring and I would hope the new ownership does something to try to improve the situation.

Broncos News

Mile High Morning: How the Broncos’ defense plans to limit Raiders RB Josh Jacobs

Jacobs rushed for 144 yards and two touchdowns against the Broncos in Week 4, and Denver will look to limit the running back's production in their rematch.

Photos: Broncos players write notes, assemble care packages for military members for Salute to Service month

On Tuesday, seven Broncos players wrote notes of appreciation to members of the military and helped assemble care packages for them as part of the Broncos' Salute to Service month events.

Broncos cut a receiver, set to place Turner on IR in flurry of moves - DenverFan

Billy Turner's knee injury was severe enough to land him on injured reserve, while Tyrie Cleveland is no longer on the roster.

Other NFL News

Aaron Rodgers - ‘Time to go all grass’ fields for NFL player safety

Green Bay Packers QB Aaron Rodgers says all games should be played on natural grass surfaces and urges NFL owners to put “your money where your mouth is” if player safety is important.

Packers part ways with former third-round WR Amari Rodgers

The Packers announced Tuesday they released former third-round pick WR Amari Rodgers.

Rams WR Cooper Kupp to have surgery on high ankle sprain, headed to injured reserve

Los Angeles Rams wide receiver ﻿Cooper Kupp﻿ suffered a high ankle sprain in Sunday's loss to the Arizona Cardinals and the injury will require surgery, head coach Sean McVay announced on Tuesday.

Commanders coach torn between Taylor Heinicke and improving Carson Wentz

Commanders QB Carson Wentz is eligible to come off IR this week, but coach Ron Rivera said he's not sure if Wentz is ready or if he will get the starting job back from Taylor Heinicke.

Jim Irsay: Colts Owner Blasts Jeff Saturday’s Critics in Tweet - Sports Illustrated

The former player emerged victorious in his coaching debut after a week of questions about his qualifications for the job.

Zach Ertz: Cardinals TE Out for Season With Knee Injury, per Report - Sports Illustrated

The veteran leads the team with four touchdowns this season.

AFC Beasts | Football Outsiders

Miami moves up five spots, Buffalo is back to No. 1, and the AFC East looks awesome. Plus, how is Minnesota pulling off an 8-1 record?