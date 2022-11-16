AFC West Roundup, Week 10: Chiefs the Lone Winners

It would have been fair to assume the Denver Broncos would return from their bye week with some of their issues ironed out. It would have also been fair to assume they’d be the sharper, more prepared team after the Tennessee Titans played into overtime Sunday night the week before.

The reality, however, proved that none of those were the case as the Broncos tumble further behind the Kansas City Chiefs, who beat the Jacksonville Jaguars this week. The good news is that the Las Vegas Raiders are keeping Denver out of the division’s basement, and the Las Angeles Chargers failed to notch their sixth win. Regardless, it’s crystal-clear which teams stand above the others in the AFC West.

AFC West Standings Team W L T Div. Conf. Team W L T Div. Conf. Kansas City Chiefs 7 2 0 2-0 4-2 Los Angeles Chargers 5 4 0 2-1 4-2 Denver Broncos 3 6 0 0-2 2-5 Las Vegas Raiders 2 7 0 1-2 2-5

Denver Broncos vs Tennessee Titans

Final Score: 10-17

Recap: Through the first 21 minutes and 39 seconds of game time, the Broncos and Titans offenses produced a combined 168 yards and nine punts. It wasn’t until the Broncos fifth possession that Russell Wilson found a wide-open Jalen Virgil for a 66-yard touchdown for the games first points. The score came with 8:21 left in the second quarter and felt as though it was just what the doctor ordered for Russ and company to get rolling. After the Denver defense forced the Titans into a three and out, the offense would get a head start on their next drive from the 38-yard line. Outside of a Latavius Murray seven-yard run, there was nothing going for Denver on the ground and Russ was seemingly looking to scramble on every drop back. Even so, the drive ended in a 39-yard Brandon McManus field goal. The Titans answered back with a 13 play, 75-yard touchdown drive to close out the first half. Although the offense wasn’t exactly rolling, the last couple drives gave Broncos Country a sliver of optimism about the second half. The defense held Derrick Henry to just 16 yards in the first half and the Titans offense couldn’t move the ball. That game turned on Tennessee’s second possession of the second quarter when Henry took a handoff up the middle before stopping, pivoting back, and pitching the ball to Ryan Tannehill, who tossed a 63-yard touchdown to Nick Westbrook-Ikhine. The touchdown and point after gave the Titans a 14-10 lead, which would hold until Tennessee put three more on the board with 2:59 left. The Broncos made it interesting, sort of, with a final drive that took them down to the Titans 21-yard line. Fittingly, a sack knocked them into 4th and long and the game ended on a Wilson interception. Russ took six sacks and 18 official QB hits, although it felt like much more than that.

Injuries: Billy Turner (knee) IR, K’Wuan Williams (knee), Jerry Jeudy (ankle), Graham Glasgow (shoulder).

Week 10 Matchup: Las Vegas Raiders @ Denver Broncos

Jacksonville Jaguars vs Kansas City Chiefs

Final Score: 17-27

Recap: With Trevor Lawrence and the Jaguars paying Arrowhead a visit on Sunday, there was potential for a high scoring affair to ensue. The game, however, would begin with a Jaguars punt followed by an Isaiah Pacheco fumble in the redzone. Despite the turnover, Kansas City got on the board first with a five play, 80-yard touchdown drive that spanned just 2:38 and ended with Kadarius Toney in the endzone. In between a few more punts, the Chiefs would eventually climb up to a 20-0 lead with two more Patrick Mahomes touchdown passes. After stalling on offense for much of the first half, Lawrence completed four straight passes for 61 yards and an eventual touchdown to Christian Kirk with 11 seconds remaining in the first half. While the first half contained 15 total possessions, full of quick drives and punts, the second half was a different story. Each team possessed the ball three times in the second half with no drive featuring less than the six plays. The Jaguars hung around, kicking a field goal on their opening drive, but the Chiefs answered quickly with Mahomes’ fourth touchdown pass, this one to Travis Kelce. Mahomes, however, wasn’t perfect as his interception with 8:07 left to play set the Jaguars up for a 54-yard touchdown drive. The second touchdown from Lawrence to Kirk brought the Jags deficit to 10 points with just over five minutes remaining. We know the Chiefs offense can strike quickly, but their ability to move the chains and keep the clock running put the game on ice. Isaiah Pacheco rushed for 82 yards, which is significant for a team who has struggled to find a consistent running game.

Injuries: Juju Smith-Schuster (concussion), Chris Lammons (concussion), Andrew Wylie (concussion)

Week 10 Matchup: Kansas City Chiefs @ Los Angeles Chargers

Indianapolis Colts vs Las Vegas Raiders

Final Score: 25-20

Recap: The Colts were the butt of many jokes last week after firing Frank Reich and naming Jeff Saturday Interim Head Coach. Josh McDaniels and the Raiders didn’t find it so funny as they fell by 10 points at the end of the first quarter. Matt Ryan and Jonathan Taylor both returned to the Colts lineup, and both looked rejuvenated. Indianapolis was poised to take a commanding lead, until a fumble on the Vegas 21-yard line would swing the momentum on the Raiders side. They took advantage with a 12-play, 79-yard drive that was capped by a Foster Moreau touchdown grab. The Colts were able to end the half with another three points but would miss a field goal to open the second half. The Raiders again took advantage, as Josh Jacobs gave Vegas a one-point lead late in the third quarter. The difference in the game would come on the Colts next possession when Jonathan Taylor got loose for a 66-yard touchdown run. A failed two-point attempt left the score 19-14, and after a couple of punts, the Raiders answered yet again. Davante Adams proved why the team was willing to pay up for his services with a 48-yard touchdown catch and run. The second half quickly turned into a back-and-forth affair until the Colts found the endzone with 5:07 remaining, taking a 25-20 lead. Although the Raiders had responded for much of the day, they came up short on their final possession as they failed to convert on 4th and seven from the Colts 16-yard line. Derek Carr finished with 248 yards passing and a couple of scores while Davante Adams posted 126 yards and a touchdown, but the defense couldn’t hold up against Taylor and Ryan. The Raiders have now lost three straight.

Injuries: N/A

Week 10 Matchup: Las Vegas Raiders @ Denver Broncos

Los Angeles Chargers vs San Francisco 49ers

Final Score: 16-20

Recap: The Chargers, who may be the only team to rival the Broncos injury woes, came into this one without Keenan Allen and Mike Williams, in addition to missing both starting offensive tackles. Early in the contest, it seemed as though the injuries didn’t have much of an effect on the Chargers offense as they took their opening possession 75 yards for a score. Justin Herbert completed all four of his passes in the drive, capping it off with a 32-yard touchdown to DeAndre Carter. The 49ers took their time with their first drive, eating 7:25 of the clock before making it a 7-3 game. A Brandon Aiyuk fumble at the end of the first quarter spotted the Chargers an easy three points to make it a 10-3 lead. The Chargers would put a couple good drives together late in the half but settled for three each time, which would prove costly. Sandwiched between a couple of LA field goals was a 49ers 75-yard touchdown drive, notably not settling for a field goal. Still, the Chargers sported a 16-10 lead at halftime. Those six points wouldn’t provide enough cushion for the offensive struggles the Chargers endured in the second half. San Francisco opened the half with a field goal, found the endzone to start the fourth quarter, and kicked a field goal late in the fourth quarter. It was a different story for LA, whose half featured three punts, a turnover on downs, and an interception to end the game. Herbert threw for 35 yards in the second half while the entire offense produced just 52 yards. They gave up 157 rushing yards and are now allowing the third most rushing yards per game with 147.

Injuries: Gerald Everett (groin), Otito Ogbonnia (patellar tendon)

Week 10 Matchup: Kansas City Chiefs @ Los Angeles Chargers

Predictions for Week 11

I went 2-2 last week, brining my record on the season to 16-12.

We’ve got divisional matchups this weekend, leaving just two games to pick. I chose to be optimistic about the Broncos last week, so you’d think I’ve learned my lesson. Apparently, I haven’t because I just don’t see them losing at home to the Raiders. This is a revenge game for earlier this season in Vegas, it’s a Josh McDaniels game, and honestly, Nathaniel Hackett and Russell Wilson should be kicking and screaming to do anything for a win. I’ll take the Broncos and the Chiefs, who are hitting on all cylinders right now. Nothing would surprise me with the Chargers, but it’s tough to see the team we saw on Sunday night pulling one out against the Chiefs.

What are your predictions for week 11? Let us know in the comments!