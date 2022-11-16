Broncos vs. Raiders practice participation report: Wednesday

The Denver Broncos are preparing this week to avoid being swept by Josh McDaniels and the Las Vegas Raiders and the primary concern has to be the state of the offensive line. They sent tackle Billy Turner to injured reserve and had lost center Graham Glasgow during the game last week, but the news coming back from Graham was a bit positive.

“Right now, we feel like we dodged a little bit of a bullet with Graham [Glasgow],” Head Coach Nathaniel Hackett reported on Wednesday. “After walking out onto the field and seeing how he was reacting, I was a little nervous. He’s really bounced back very well. We’re going to play it day-to-day and we’re talking about that. We’re evaluating that, and we’re looking at all possibilities there.”

He remains limited, but that is some positive news on that front. Meanwhile, the Broncos still have to figure out their right tackle situation and the savior there might just be a free agent acquisition that has been on the Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) list all season. However, Tom Compton was activated off the PUP list this week and is back practicing in a limited capacity.

“We sure want him to,” Hackett said when asked if Compton will play on Sunday. “He’s a player that’s played a lot of games in this league. We need him. We need him for this team. This is going to be a big week for him to be able to take a big step forward.”

When Denver signed him, the expectation was more as an anywhere type of lineman. He can play both tackle and guard positions, but given the devastation the team has suffered along the line it would make the most sense to see him play at right tackle where most of the pressure came against the Tennessee Titans last week.

“That’s the good thing about having a guy like that,” Hackett said. “He can play probably all four positions in there. I don’t think he’s played center, but he’s going to give us a lot of value in that flexibility that we need.”

If both these guys can go on Sunday, the Broncos might just be able to compete against a pretty bad Raiders defense.

Here is your full Broncos-Raiders practice participation report for Wednesday.

Broncos Injury Report Player Pos. Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status Player Pos. Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status Andrew Beck FB/TE Hamstring DNP KJ Hamler WR Hamstring DNP Jerry Jeudy WR Ankle DNP Eyioma Uwazurike DL Illness DNP K’Waun Williams CB Wrist/Elbow/Knee DNP Baron Browning OLB Hip LIMITED Tom Compton OL Back LIMITED Cameron Fleming T Quad LIMITED Graham Glasgow G Shoulder LIMITED Kendall Hinton WR Shoulder LIMITED Kareem Jackson CB NIR LIMITED Mike Purcell DL NIR LIMITED Justin Simmons S Knee LIMITED Jonas Griffith ILB Ankle FULL Latavius Murray RB Wrist FULL Darius Phillips CB Illness FULL

Raiders Injury Report Player Pos. Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status Player Pos. Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status Ameer Abdullah RB Illness DNP Brandon Bolden RB NIR-personal DNP Rock Ya-Sin CB NIR-personal DNP Davante Adams WR Abdomen LIMITED Luke Masterson LB Ribs LIMITED Kolton Miller T Shoulder/Abdomen LIMITED Denzel Perryman LB Hip/Ribs LIMITED Sam Webb CB Knee LIMITED Derek Carr QB Back FULL Jermaine Eluemunor G/T Elbow FULL