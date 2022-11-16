Week 11: Broncos vs. Raiders - Everything we know

The Denver Broncos hope to avoid being swept by Josh McDaniels and the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 11. Here is everything we have on this game.

The Denver Broncos (3-6) hope to avoid being swept at home by Josh McDaniels and the Las Vegas Raiders (2-7) on Sunday and to do that they are going to have to actually score some points on offense. Something that have been unable to do all season.

If you ask Head Coach Nathaniel Hackett, he thinks the Raiders are good football team and so are the Broncos. Both teams have been on the wrong side of a lot of one-score games this year, so something is going to have to come up with the play that wins the game this weekend.

“Somebody has to win this game,” Hackett said. “It’s been a lot of one-point scores between—not one point, but one-score games—between both of the clubs. It speaks to [how] they’re a really good football team. I know everybody looks at records, but in the NFL, I believe that everybody’s really, really good. Somebody’s going to have to make that final play to come out on top.”

If recent history is any indication of which team will come up with the must-have play, it won’t be Hackett’s offense. However, we remain hopeful here in Broncos Country. If you can’t be a 2-7 Josh McDaniels at home, then what are you even doing here?

Kickoff is set for 2:05 p.m. Mile High time on Sunday, November 20, 2022 at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado. You can watch the live stream of the game through FuboTV or on CBS.