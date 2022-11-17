NFL picks for Week 11 of the 2022 season

Heading into Week 11, Adam Malnati is dominating the Mile High Report staff pick’em group here. I am now five games back, while Ian St. Clair has closed the gap on me. Adam is really running away with this thing. Here’s where things stand:

Here are the rest of our NFL picks for Week 11 courtesy of Tallysight. You can check out the odds for this week’s games courtesy of our friends at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Meanwhile in our MHR Challengers group, Immatryin2score is running away with this. I am personally fading hard lately two games out of second place behind Little44. Everyone had a bit of a down week last week, though, as the best week was just 9 wins and only one of us hit that mark: Champb24.

Here is how to join the Mile High Report pick’em group.

Join link: https://football.fantasysports.yahoo.com/pickem/register/joingroup

Group ID#: 44010

Password: LetsRide

Let’s see who is the top Bronco in Pick’em. Good luck!