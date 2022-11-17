Broncos vs. Raiders: TV broadcast map for Week 11

If you are seeing YELLOW in your region in the map above, you will get the Broncos-Raiders game on your local FOX affiliate. As usual, Alaska and Hawaii will not be getting the Denver Broncos game this week.

The Las Vegas Raiders have won just two games under new head coach Josh McDaniels, but they will still have a chance to sweep the Broncos this weekend in front of Broncos Country. I can’t name any Broncos fans who will be pleased with Denver being swept by the most hated man in team history, but its a real possibility if the Broncos’ offense doesn’t show up again on Sunday. They will need to show some competence in this game as Derek Carr and the Raiders seem to have this franchise’s number lately.

Kickoff is set for 2:05 p.m. Mile High time on Sunday, November 20, 2022 at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado. You can watch the live stream of the game through FuboTV or on FOX.