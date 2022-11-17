A Look Ahead to Week 11 and 12

After another disappointing loss last week, this time to the Tennessee Titans, the Denver Broncos have the opportunity to finish off November with two straight wins to bring them within a game of .500 with favorable matchups against the Las Vegas Raiders and the Carolina Panthers.

In week 11, in order to avoid getting swept, the Broncos host the Raiders at Mile High with both of these teams coming off of a lost last week. The Raiders lost to the Jeff Saturday Colts 25-20 and the Broncos lost to the AFC South Titans, 17-10. There is no doubt both of teams have been having much different seasons than fans expected, but nevertheless no matchup between the Broncos and Raiders is meaningless. The Raiders are looking to complete the sweep against their divisional rival and the Broncos looking to defend home field to further embarrass the Raiders with a potential 2-8 record.

Then going into week 12, the Broncos once again find themselves with a matchup they should win against a familiar opponent in the Panthers. Regardless of who is under center for the Panthers, whether it be Baker Mayfield or P.J Walker, the Broncos should be able to smother, the already horrid Panthers offense, with their elite defense. This dynamic once again leaves the balance of the game to Russell Wilson and the Broncos offense to find something on the offense. The Panthers have the third worst offense in the league averaging under 300 yards of offense per game, whereas the Broncos slightly edge them out with an average of 327 yards. This is a must win for Nathaniel Hackett or else he might be out of a job.

