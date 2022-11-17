Broncos vs. Raiders practice participation report: Thursday

The Denver Broncos now have three wide receivers on the DNP list for Thursday. Kendall Hinton joined KJ Hamler and Jerry Jeudy after an apparent setback with his shoulder injury. Denver could be down big on offense against the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday. Perfect timing, the Broncos get some key bodies back to help the offensive line and they begin losing wide receivers like crazy.
On the Raiders side, everyone is limited or full so there is a good chance all will be ready for this game. Denver has got to figure out how to keep guys healthy, because this multi-year problem on the injury front is getting to the point of absurdity.
Anyway, here is your full Broncos-Raiders practice participation report for Thursday.
Broncos Injury Report
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|Friday
|Game Status
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|Friday
|Game Status
|Andrew Beck
|FB/TE
|Hamstring
|DNP
|DNP
|KJ Hamler
|WR
|Hamstring
|DNP
|DNP
|Kendall Hinton
|WR
|Shoulder
|LIMITED
|DNP
|Jerry Jeudy
|WR
|Ankle
|DNP
|DNP
|K’Waun Williams
|CB
|Wrist/Elbow/Knee
|DNP
|DNP
|Baron Browning
|OLB
|Hip
|LIMITED
|LIMITED
|Tom Compton
|OL
|Back
|LIMITED
|LIMITED
|Cameron Fleming
|T
|Quad
|LIMITED
|LIMITED
|Graham Glasgow
|G
|Shoulder
|LIMITED
|LIMITED
|Jonas Griffith
|ILB
|Ankle
|FULL
|LIMITED
|Justin Simmons
|S
|Knee
|LIMITED
|LIMITED
|Eyioma Uwazurike
|DL
|Illness
|DNP
|LIMITED
|Kareem Jackson
|S
|NIR
|LIMITED
|FULL
|Latavius Murray
|RB
|Wrist
|FULL
|FULL
|Darius Phillips
|CB
|Illness
|FULL
|FULL
|Mike Purcell
|DL
|NIR
|LIMITED
|FULL
Raiders Injury Report
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|Friday
|Game Status
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|Friday
|Game Status
|Davante Adams
|WR
|Abdomen
|LIMITED
|LIMITED
|Luke Masterson
|LB
|Ribs
|LIMITED
|LIMITED
|Kolton Miller
|T
|Shoulder/Abdomen
|LIMITED
|LIMITED
|Denzel Perryman
|LB
|Hip/Ribs
|LIMITED
|LIMITED
|Sam Webb
|CB
|Knee
|LIMITED
|LIMITED
|Ameer Abdullah
|RB
|Illness
|DNP
|FULL
|Brandon Bolden
|RB
|NIR-personal
|DNP
|FULL
|Derek Carr
|QB
|Back
|FULL
|FULL
|Jermaine Eluemunor
|G/T
|Elbow
|FULL
|FULL
|Rock Ya-Sin
|CB
|NIR-personal
|DNP
|FULL
BOLD - Indicates change in status; NIR- Indicates not injury related; *- Team did not practice / report is an estimation.
STATUS DEFINITIONS: Did not participate (DNP); Limited: means less than 100 percent of a player’s normal repetitions; Full—100 percent of player’s normal repetitions; Out: will not play; Doubtful: Unlikely to play; Questionable: Uncertain to play.
