Broncos vs. Raiders practice participation report: Thursday

The Denver Broncos now have three wide receivers on the DNP list for Thursday. Kendall Hinton joined KJ Hamler and Jerry Jeudy after an apparent setback with his shoulder injury. Denver could be down big on offense against the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday. Perfect timing, the Broncos get some key bodies back to help the offensive line and they begin losing wide receivers like crazy.

On the Raiders side, everyone is limited or full so there is a good chance all will be ready for this game. Denver has got to figure out how to keep guys healthy, because this multi-year problem on the injury front is getting to the point of absurdity.

Anyway, here is your full Broncos-Raiders practice participation report for Thursday.

Broncos Injury Report Player Pos. Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status Player Pos. Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status Andrew Beck FB/TE Hamstring DNP DNP KJ Hamler WR Hamstring DNP DNP Kendall Hinton WR Shoulder LIMITED DNP Jerry Jeudy WR Ankle DNP DNP K’Waun Williams CB Wrist/Elbow/Knee DNP DNP Baron Browning OLB Hip LIMITED LIMITED Tom Compton OL Back LIMITED LIMITED Cameron Fleming T Quad LIMITED LIMITED Graham Glasgow G Shoulder LIMITED LIMITED Jonas Griffith ILB Ankle FULL LIMITED Justin Simmons S Knee LIMITED LIMITED Eyioma Uwazurike DL Illness DNP LIMITED Kareem Jackson S NIR LIMITED FULL Latavius Murray RB Wrist FULL FULL Darius Phillips CB Illness FULL FULL Mike Purcell DL NIR LIMITED FULL

Raiders Injury Report Player Pos. Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status Player Pos. Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status Davante Adams WR Abdomen LIMITED LIMITED Luke Masterson LB Ribs LIMITED LIMITED Kolton Miller T Shoulder/Abdomen LIMITED LIMITED Denzel Perryman LB Hip/Ribs LIMITED LIMITED Sam Webb CB Knee LIMITED LIMITED Ameer Abdullah RB Illness DNP FULL Brandon Bolden RB NIR-personal DNP FULL Derek Carr QB Back FULL FULL Jermaine Eluemunor G/T Elbow FULL FULL Rock Ya-Sin CB NIR-personal DNP FULL