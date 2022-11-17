 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Broncos vs. Raiders practice participation report: Thursday

The Denver Broncos had a setback on the injury front with Kendall Hinton being downgraded to a DNP on Thursday.

By Tim Lynch
Syndication: The Tennessean Andrew Nelles / Tennessean.com / USA TODAY NETWORK

The Denver Broncos now have three wide receivers on the DNP list for Thursday. Kendall Hinton joined KJ Hamler and Jerry Jeudy after an apparent setback with his shoulder injury. Denver could be down big on offense against the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday. Perfect timing, the Broncos get some key bodies back to help the offensive line and they begin losing wide receivers like crazy.

On the Raiders side, everyone is limited or full so there is a good chance all will be ready for this game. Denver has got to figure out how to keep guys healthy, because this multi-year problem on the injury front is getting to the point of absurdity.

Anyway, here is your full Broncos-Raiders practice participation report for Thursday.

Broncos Injury Report

Player Pos. Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status
Player Pos. Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status
Andrew Beck FB/TE Hamstring DNP DNP
KJ Hamler WR Hamstring DNP DNP
Kendall Hinton WR Shoulder LIMITED DNP
Jerry Jeudy WR Ankle DNP DNP
K’Waun Williams CB Wrist/Elbow/Knee DNP DNP
Baron Browning OLB Hip LIMITED LIMITED
Tom Compton OL Back LIMITED LIMITED
Cameron Fleming T Quad LIMITED LIMITED
Graham Glasgow G Shoulder LIMITED LIMITED
Jonas Griffith ILB Ankle FULL LIMITED
Justin Simmons S Knee LIMITED LIMITED
Eyioma Uwazurike DL Illness DNP LIMITED
Kareem Jackson S NIR LIMITED FULL
Latavius Murray RB Wrist FULL FULL
Darius Phillips CB Illness FULL FULL
Mike Purcell DL NIR LIMITED FULL

Raiders Injury Report

Player Pos. Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status
Player Pos. Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status
Davante Adams WR Abdomen LIMITED LIMITED
Luke Masterson LB Ribs LIMITED LIMITED
Kolton Miller T Shoulder/Abdomen LIMITED LIMITED
Denzel Perryman LB Hip/Ribs LIMITED LIMITED
Sam Webb CB Knee LIMITED LIMITED
Ameer Abdullah RB Illness DNP FULL
Brandon Bolden RB NIR-personal DNP FULL
Derek Carr QB Back FULL FULL
Jermaine Eluemunor G/T Elbow FULL FULL
Rock Ya-Sin CB NIR-personal DNP FULL

BOLD - Indicates change in status; NIR­- Indicates not injury related; *- Team did not practice / report is an estimation.

STATUS DEFINITIONS: Did not participate (DNP); Limited: means less than 100 percent of a player’s normal repetitions; Full—100 percent of player’s normal repetitions; Out: will not play; Doubtful: Unlikely to play; Questionable: Uncertain to play.

