Thursday Night Football Week 11: Titans at Packers - Live Updates

Welcome to Week 11 of the 2022 NFL regular season!

The Green Bay Packers are at home just four days after an impressive home win over the red-hot Dallas Cowboys in overtime. The Packers rallied in the fourth quarter to score 14-unanswered points to tie and then the field goal in overtime to win, 31-28. I’m leaning towards thinking that kind of win bleeds over in a short week as they host the Tennessee Titans.

Kickoff is set for Thursday, November 17, 2022 at 6:15 p.m. Mile High time at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin and will air on Amazon Prime Video.

My Prediction

In partnership with DraftKings Sportsbook, we will get to do a lot of picks this year. Straight-up, against the spread, and over/under picks. For the first time this season, the Packers offense carried the team to victory and Aaron Rodgers looked good. I think that mojo carries into TNF, but it could be a close game. I’ll take the Packers straight-up, but with the Titans covering the spread.