Thursday Night Football Week 11: Titans at Packers - Live Updates

The Tennessee Titans and Green Bay Packers will square off on Thursday Night Football in Week 11.

By Tim Lynch
NFL: Dallas Cowboys at Green Bay Packers Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Welcome to Week 11 of the 2022 NFL regular season!

The Green Bay Packers are at home just four days after an impressive home win over the red-hot Dallas Cowboys in overtime. The Packers rallied in the fourth quarter to score 14-unanswered points to tie and then the field goal in overtime to win, 31-28. I’m leaning towards thinking that kind of win bleeds over in a short week as they host the Tennessee Titans.

Kickoff is set for Thursday, November 17, 2022 at 6:15 p.m. Mile High time at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin and will air on Amazon Prime Video.

My Prediction

In partnership with DraftKings Sportsbook, we will get to do a lot of picks this year. Straight-up, against the spread, and over/under picks. For the first time this season, the Packers offense carried the team to victory and Aaron Rodgers looked good. I think that mojo carries into TNF, but it could be a close game. I’ll take the Packers straight-up, but with the Titans covering the spread.

Titans vs. Packers live updates

