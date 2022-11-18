Has Broncos Country given up on the season?

In our weekly SB Nation Reacts survey of Denver Broncos fans, just 6% of fans are confident in the direction of the team. Surprisingly, that isn’t the season-low. It came in at 5% four weeks ago, but that little win against the Jacksonville Jaguars hyped us up a bit.

We’re heading into Week 11 and at 3-6, how close are we as fans to giving up on this season?

I’m not quite there, but the thing that keeps bugging me is the injury situation with this team. It’s worse this year than it has been in a decade, but that’s not saying much because last season was the worst its been in a decade and the season before that too. The progression of worsening injuries each season is driving me insane.

That led me to ask the second survey question this week. Who is to blame for this?

I voted for the training staff, as well. Regardless of how well-respected Loren Landow is around the league, his record here in Denver is atrocious. Looking at the chart below, you can see what I mean. Ignoring 2015, since 2014 was a historically low injury season for Denver, the Broncos injury situation has grown exponentially since Landow was hired in 2018.

A view of the year over year changes, notice that no other team in the league has had a stretch like Denver with AGL getting worse for six straight seasons. Negative numbers below are good (meaning fewer lost games to injury) pic.twitter.com/8hlnhQqJxH — Joe Mahoney (@ndjomo76) November 16, 2022

You can’t tell me there isn’t something wrong with this picture. And while it may not be anything Landow is doing specifically, change is needed. This franchise cannot continue doing what it has done the last five years and expect different results.

What do you all think of these survey results? Let us know in the comments section below.