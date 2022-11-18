Broncos vs. Raiders practice participation report: Friday

The Denver Broncos have ruled out five of their starters for Sunday’s game against the Las Vegas Raiders: TE/FB Andrew Beck, ILB Jonas Griffith, CB K’Waun Williams, and WRs KJ Hamler and Jerry Jeudy. Just another brutal week on the injury front for a team that seems to always be injured for the last five seasons.
Any good news will have to come from the guys who are listed as questionable for Sunday. If all of these guys are healthy to enough to go then maybe, just maybe, they’ll be able to compete in this game. The biggest name on the list is none other than Baron Browning who has looked good in practice this week - albeit in a limited capacity.
Also, if the offensive line can get Graham Glasgow and Cam Fleming on the field it will only help. Tom Compton also looks like he may be on track to see his first game action of the season. With so many key contributors out in this game (not even counting injured reserve), the Broncos will need all the key players healthy enough to play out there this weekend.
Here is your full Broncos-Raiders practice participation report for Friday.
Broncos Injury Report
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|Friday
|Game Status
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|Friday
|Game Status
|Andrew Beck
|FB/TE
|Hamstring
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|OUT
|KJ Hamler
|WR
|Hamstring
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|OUT
|Jonas Griffith
|ILB
|Ankle
|FULL
|LIMITED
|DNP
|OUT
|Jerry Jeudy
|WR
|Ankle
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|OUT
|K’Waun Williams
|CB
|Wrist/Elbow/Knee
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|OUT
|Baron Browning
|OLB
|Hip
|LIMITED
|LIMITED
|LIMITED
|QUESTIONABLE
|Tom Compton
|OL
|Back
|LIMITED
|LIMITED
|LIMITED
|QUESTIONABLE
|Cameron Fleming
|T
|Quad
|LIMITED
|LIMITED
|LIMITED
|QUESTIONABLE
|Graham Glasgow
|G
|Shoulder
|LIMITED
|LIMITED
|LIMITED
|QUESTIONABLE
|Kendall Hinton
|WR
|Shoulder
|LIMITED
|DNP
|LIMITED
|QUESTIONABLE
|Justin Simmons
|S
|Knee
|LIMITED
|LIMITED
|FULL
|--
|Eyioma Uwazurike
|DL
|Illness
|DNP
|LIMITED
|FULL
|--
|Kareem Jackson
|S
|NIR
|LIMITED
|FULL
|FULL
|--
|Latavius Murray
|RB
|Wrist
|FULL
|FULL
|FULL
|--
|Darius Phillips
|CB
|Illness
|FULL
|FULL
|FULL
|--
|Mike Purcell
|DL
|NIR
|LIMITED
|FULL
|FULL
|--
Raiders Injury Report
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|Friday
|Game Status
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|Friday
|Game Status
|Davante Adams
|WR
|Abdomen
|LIMITED
|LIMITED
|LIMITED
|QUESTIONABLE
|Luke Masterson
|LB
|Ribs
|LIMITED
|LIMITED
|LIMITED
|QUESTIONABLE
|Kolton Miller
|T
|Shoulder/Abdomen
|LIMITED
|LIMITED
|LIMITED
|QUESTIONABLE
|Denzel Perryman
|LB
|Ribs
|LIMITED
|LIMITED
|FULL
|QUESTIONABLE
|Sam Webb
|CB
|Knee
|LIMITED
|LIMITED
|FULL
|--
|Ameer Abdullah
|RB
|Illness
|DNP
|FULL
|FULL
|--
|Brandon Bolden
|RB
|NIR-personal
|DNP
|FULL
|--
|--
|Derek Carr
|QB
|Back
|FULL
|FULL
|FULL
|--
|Jermaine Eluemunor
|G/T
|Elbow
|FULL
|FULL
|FULL
|--
|Rock Ya-Sin
|CB
|NIR-personal
|DNP
|FULL
|--
BOLD - Indicates change in status; NIR- Indicates not injury related; *- Team did not practice / report is an estimation.
STATUS DEFINITIONS: Did not participate (DNP); Limited: means less than 100 percent of a player’s normal repetitions; Full—100 percent of player’s normal repetitions; Out: will not play; Doubtful: Unlikely to play; Questionable: Uncertain to play.
