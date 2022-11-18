Broncos vs. Raiders practice participation report: Friday

The Denver Broncos have ruled out five of their starters for Sunday’s game against the Las Vegas Raiders: TE/FB Andrew Beck, ILB Jonas Griffith, CB K’Waun Williams, and WRs KJ Hamler and Jerry Jeudy. Just another brutal week on the injury front for a team that seems to always be injured for the last five seasons.

Any good news will have to come from the guys who are listed as questionable for Sunday. If all of these guys are healthy to enough to go then maybe, just maybe, they’ll be able to compete in this game. The biggest name on the list is none other than Baron Browning who has looked good in practice this week - albeit in a limited capacity.

Also, if the offensive line can get Graham Glasgow and Cam Fleming on the field it will only help. Tom Compton also looks like he may be on track to see his first game action of the season. With so many key contributors out in this game (not even counting injured reserve), the Broncos will need all the key players healthy enough to play out there this weekend.

Here is your full Broncos-Raiders practice participation report for Friday.

Broncos Injury Report Player Pos. Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status Player Pos. Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status Andrew Beck FB/TE Hamstring DNP DNP DNP OUT KJ Hamler WR Hamstring DNP DNP DNP OUT Jonas Griffith ILB Ankle FULL LIMITED DNP OUT Jerry Jeudy WR Ankle DNP DNP DNP OUT K’Waun Williams CB Wrist/Elbow/Knee DNP DNP DNP OUT Baron Browning OLB Hip LIMITED LIMITED LIMITED QUESTIONABLE Tom Compton OL Back LIMITED LIMITED LIMITED QUESTIONABLE Cameron Fleming T Quad LIMITED LIMITED LIMITED QUESTIONABLE Graham Glasgow G Shoulder LIMITED LIMITED LIMITED QUESTIONABLE Kendall Hinton WR Shoulder LIMITED DNP LIMITED QUESTIONABLE Justin Simmons S Knee LIMITED LIMITED FULL -- Eyioma Uwazurike DL Illness DNP LIMITED FULL -- Kareem Jackson S NIR LIMITED FULL FULL -- Latavius Murray RB Wrist FULL FULL FULL -- Darius Phillips CB Illness FULL FULL FULL -- Mike Purcell DL NIR LIMITED FULL FULL --

Raiders Injury Report Player Pos. Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status Player Pos. Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status Davante Adams WR Abdomen LIMITED LIMITED LIMITED QUESTIONABLE Luke Masterson LB Ribs LIMITED LIMITED LIMITED QUESTIONABLE Kolton Miller T Shoulder/Abdomen LIMITED LIMITED LIMITED QUESTIONABLE Denzel Perryman LB Ribs LIMITED LIMITED FULL QUESTIONABLE Sam Webb CB Knee LIMITED LIMITED FULL -- Ameer Abdullah RB Illness DNP FULL FULL -- Brandon Bolden RB NIR-personal DNP FULL -- -- Derek Carr QB Back FULL FULL FULL -- Jermaine Eluemunor G/T Elbow FULL FULL FULL -- Rock Ya-Sin CB NIR-personal DNP FULL --