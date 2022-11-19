Broncos vs. Raiders score predictions for Week 11

The Denver Broncos and Las Vegas Raiders will be battling it out for the right to avoid being the sole last place team in the AFC West. If Denver wins, they’ll put two games ahead of Las Vegas, but if they lose it will mean the Raiders will have swept them putting the Broncos firmly in last place despite sharing the same record. In short, the Broncos need to win this freaking game.

Collectively, we predict a 16-15 Broncos win over the Raiders here. It was quite the mixed bag of predictions with only four predicting a Denver win and three predicting a Vegas win. Hopefully the majority here overcomes and the Broncos move to 4-6 on the year.

Broncos 27, Raiders 16

It’s Week 11 and I keep wanting to predict the Broncos offense will have a breakout game. It keeps not happening, so in the spirit of a broken clock being right twice a day, I’m going to keep predicting it until it happens. What better week for that breakout game against a Raiders team that has a terrible offense and a more terrible head coach? Broncos by two scores! - Tim Lynch

Raiders 18, Broncos 17

You know the stat. If Denver had scored just 18 points in each game this year they would be 8-1. They aren’t. As much as I hate this, I don’t trust the Broncos offense. I don’t believe in what this team is. Unfortunately, it looks like a season sweep for the Raiders. Silver lining, this should be the end of the Hackett era. - Adam Malnati

Broncos 21, Raiders 17

Make no mistake, this isn’t a pick based on renewed confidence in Denver. It’s a pick based on the fact the Raiders are really bad. They got goose egged in New Orleans by Andy Dalton, lost to a Jags team Denver beat, and most recent lost to an ESPN analyst with no coaching experience. The Broncos could very well embarrass themselves yet again, but given the home field and grudge match mentality, I’ll open my mind just a little bit and predict the home team limps to victory in an unwatchable contest. - Nick Burch

Raiders 17, Broncos 10

Yes, the Broncos will lose to a team and coach that just lost to a team coached by Jeff Saturday. - Ian St. Clair

Raiders 9, Broncos 7

The Raiders are too thin on credible pass catchers to get consistent production through the air with Surtain dogging Adams all day. And the Broncos can, and should if at all possible, repeat what they did to negate Derrick Henry last week when facing Josh Jacobs. I think the Raiders’ offense gets throttled in this one. But at the same time I think the Broncos get one passing TD on a broken play and otherwise fail to produce yet again on offense. I’d love to have faith in my team to win this... but they’ve given us little reason to expect better. - Taylor Kothe

Broncos 13, Raiders 10

It may be a bit optimistic, but I think the Broncos actually beat the Las Vegas Raiders for the first time in team history. Don’t expect it to be a good game though. This thing is going to be ugly and darn near unwatchable. - Ross Allen

Broncos 20, Raiders 16

There’s no way this team lets 2/3 of McDaniels and the Raiders wins come at their expense, right? Vegas possesses one of the worst defenses in the league, especially their secondary, which could afford Russ an opportunity to at least get the train back on the rails. With PS2 on Davante Adams, Denver will need to limit Josh Jacobs on the ground. If they can do that, I like their chances to get a much needed W at home. - Chad Workman

