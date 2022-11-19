Remember when people said the AFC West was going to be the best division we’ve seen in a long time?

“As many as three teams from this division could make the playoffs.”

Well, The Kansas City Chiefs can pretty much lock up the AFC West in Week 11.

That’s where we are right now in the NFL season.

And it’s where we’ve been since Peyton Manning retired. When the Chiefs win the AFC West, again, it will be their seventh straight divisional title.

Since the Denver Broncos host the Loss Vegas Raiders, the AFC West watch is one game.

Kansas City Chiefs (7-2) vs Los Angeles Chargers (5-4), 6:20 p.m., NBC

The Chargers are the only team that can keep KC from winning the AFC West.

Keenan Allen and Mike Williams need to play for that to happen. And the LA defense needs to find a way to stop Patrick Mahomes.

Good luck.

Mahomes is the favorite to win the MVP with the season he’s having. To be honest, it’s been unreal.

At DraftKings Sportsbook, the Chiefs are the -5.5-point favorite. That number continues to drop, making it even better for Kansas City punters. This LA defense will struggle against the Chiefs.

This means Justin Herbert will need as many receivers to play as possible. Even then it won’t matter.

Welcome to the era of Mahomes and the Chiefs.

That doesn’t appear likely to end anytime soon.