Sorry, but the Broncos season was over weeks ago…

To say this Denver Broncos season has gone less-than-ideal would be an understatement.

I mean at minimum, we expected the team to at least be over .500, right? Instead, the football gods decided we haven't endured enough pain, and wouldn't allow us to watch successful Broncos football.

The first 10 weeks of the Broncos schedule was supposed to be the "easy" slate. Well this "easy" slate turned out to be one of the most embarrassing starts to a Broncos season in recent memory.

Right now the Broncos are touting a 3-6 record. If you look at the remainder of the Broncos schedule, you're left questioning if the boys in orange and blue will even win another game this season. Having thoughts like this, rather than having excitement for upcoming games, absolutely sucks.

Unfortunately, we need to address the unsettling reality: The Broncos season has been over for weeks. And yes, admitting things like this about your favorite team really stinks. But if you take off your orange-tinted glasses, you'll see that the Broncos 2022 season is far past salvageable.

Personally, I thought the season was over after the embarrassing loss against the Indianapolis Colts. But for the games that followed, the Broncos continued to surprise me with new ways to leave me disappointed and sad.

To make matters worse, the Broncos won't be rewarded for their bad season with a high draft pick, thanks to the massive trade package for Russell Wilson (that is looking more and more concerning as the season progresses.)

For 10 straight weeks, the Broncos have played the same type of uninspired, unprepared football. There has been zero change. Zero improvement. I do appreciate the optimism by fans still holding out hope for the season. I'd probably feel better if I had that optimism. But unfortunately my favorite team smothers any remaining optimism I have week after week.

Maybe next year, Broncos Country.