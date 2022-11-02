Has the Broncos offense reached a turning point?

The Denver Broncos finally got themselves back into the win column on Sunday against the Jacksonville Jaguars and they did so by not putting up one, not two, but a whopping three touchdowns. A feat that hasn’t been accomplished by this offense since Week 18 of last season. And while last week we had to react to a loss, this week we have been graced with the opportunity to react to some positive news.

With some help from the Mile High crew, it's now time to see if we have to take a step back as fans of this team, or if we can say for certainty that these statements hold true.

Overreaction or Not?

The three long TD drives show that Hackett knows how to run a successful offense

Tim Lynch: Overreaction. Those three long TD drivers were a start, but we still saw an alarming rate of 3 and outs from this offense. Tell me if this isn’t something you can visualize easily in your mind’s eye: Shotgun pass incomplete on first down, short or negative run on second down, shotgun pass incomplete or sack on third down, punt.

Nick Burch: Overreaction. Huge overreaction. The Broncos had 12 offensive series today. 6 ended in three-and-outs. Another was a bad Russ interception on the second series. He was better today, and I’ll credit him for being better, but it was Russ executing more than Hackett’s “improved” playcalling that had the offense looking better.

Adam Malnati: Slight overreaction. Can he do it? Yes. Can it happen on a consistent basis that helps the team win? This remains to be seen

Greg Dulcich is going to finish the year as Denver’s leading receiver

Adam Malnati: Not an overreaction. It’s possible. Wilson seems to have a connection with him, so why not?

Tim Lynch: Overreaction. But not because he doesn’t deserve the optimism. He is a beast who will only get better. He looks like he’ll be the player we expected Noah Fant to be at the tight end position. But Jeudy and/or Sutton will get more targets. But having him as a difference maker will be huge moving forward.

Graham Glasgow will start over Lloyd Cushenberry III even after he returns from injury

Nick Burch: Not an overreaction. Cushenberry has been a liability all season, and while I hate to see any player get hurt, it was pretty clear the offense was better with Glasgow delivering the snaps.

Adam Malnati: Overreaction. Not because he shouldn’t. He probably should, but I’m not sure I trust Hackett to make that move.

Tim Lynch: Not an overreaction. While he should continue to play over Lloyd Cushenberry, I have zero faith this coaching staff will do what it should do in any situation. So we’ll just have to wait and see.

