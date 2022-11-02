Russell Wilson needs the most work of any player on the team

I’ve talked about it a bit in my game reviews, but I think it is worth pointing out specifically: Russell Wilson needs to get better in order for this offense to start functioning consistently.

Set aside all the quips about the play calling and play design. I get it... and all those points are valid.

But what is also valid is that at times it looks like Wilson just doesn’t understand what it is he’s supposed to read pre-snap in order to execute the plays properly. The one guy in the media constantly pointing it out is Kurt Warner:

Watching @Broncos tape and not even through the 2nd qtr & I have a detail ? On almost every single play!!! Why that route technique? Why that spacing? Why reading that side? I’m frustrated & I’m not even a part of it!! — Kurt Warner (@kurt13warner) November 1, 2022

That’s not to say that at times he’s not making great plays, because he is. But the inconsistency from the quarterback position is part of what is holding this offense back.

It begs the question: can Hackett and his young staff hold this player accountable? Are they coaching him in these areas?

What do you think, Broncos Country?

