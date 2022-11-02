Dre’Mont Jones named AFC Defensive Player of the Week

Denver Broncos defensive lineman Dre’Mont Jones has been awarded AFC Defensive Player of the Week for his performance against the Jacksonville Jaguars. He piled up seven tackles and a sack, with three of those being tackles for a loss. Jones also becomes just the second Broncos’ defensive lineman in team history to win this award more than once.

From the NFL press release:

• Jones recorded seven tackles, three tackles for loss and a sack in Denver’s 21-17 victory over Jacksonville in London. He was the only player in the AFC to total three tackles for loss in Week 8. • This marks the second-career Defensive Player of the Week award for Jones, also earning the honor as a rookie in Week 16 of the 2019 season. • Jones joins Greg Kragen (two-time winner) as the only Broncos defensive linemen ever to win the award multiple times.

A defensive lineman getting this award is often a rare event. Along with Kragen, that Defensive Player of the Week award has also been garnered by Derek Wolfe (2015), Elvis Dumervil (2007), and Alfred Williams (1996) while playing defensive end. On the season, Jones has 31 total tackles and 5.5 sacks.

With the Broncos trade of Bradley Chubb, the team has cleared the way for a big contract extension for Jones. He is slated to be a free agent, but that likely won’t happen. Interior pass rushers are a rare commodity in the NFL and I think we can expect General Manager George Paton to find a way to lock Jones down long-term in Denver.