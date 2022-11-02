Paton nets Broncos haul for Bradley Chubb

For the second year in a row, the Denver Broncos traded a pass rusher for considerable compensation.

As the 5th overall pick of the 2018 draft, expectations for Bradley Chubb were sky-high. What would it be like to see Von and Chubb on the field at the same time? Well, the good news is that with Von now in Buffalo and with Chubb having been traded to the Dolphins, there is an exceptional chance they will again play in the same game together. Just not together.

With the Broncos having signed Russell Wilson to a monster extension worth $250 million right before the season started, it was unlikely that Denver would be able to retain Chubb after this season. Not only did general manager George Paton give Chubb a springboard to reap a huge contract following this season, he got Denver back into the 1st round of the 2023 NFL Draft.

Although the results on the field haven’t manifested quite yet, it’s hard to argue that Paton isn’t working every avenue to better this Denver Broncos football team. In this week’s Something Something Broncos, Mike and Jess break down the trade that headlined the trade deadline... and take a look at the trades that didn’t happen. Here’s what the landscape looks like for the Broncos entering the second half of the 2022 season.