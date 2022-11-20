 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Breaking News Nathaniel Hackett turns over play calling duties in advance of Raiders game

Filed under:

Broncos vs. Raiders: How to watch, game time, TV schedule, streaming and more

Here are all of the details for the Denver Broncos home game against the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 11.

By Tim Lynch
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

Denver Broncos v Tennessee Titans Photo by Silas Walker/Getty Images

Game Preview

This game should decide whether or not Nathaniel Hackett faces an in-season firing or end-of-the-year decision on his fate. The Denver Broncos being swept by the 2-7 Las Vegas Raiders being led by the hated Josh McDaniels would have to be the final nail in the coffin for the Hackett era.

Hackett seems to understand how important this rivalry is when he talked about it earlier this week.

“This has been one of the greatest rivalries in football for forever, I think. For 60 years. I know how much it means to the fans and the players in that room. It’s Raiders week. For us, there’s not a lot of motivation. We want to get a win, but it’s something even more inspiring when you’re playing the Raiders because of how great this rivalry is.”

There has been a lot of “want” from Hackett when it comes to wins, but his offense never seems to show up on gameday. That’s the biggest issue and entering Week 11 it has to be the only aspect of the game that we should be watching. If the offense is the same old offense, then expect a smug McD walking off the field in triumph sweeping a team whose fanbase despises him.

Here’s how to watch.

TV Schedule

Who: Denver Broncos (3-6) vs. Las Vegas Raiders (2-7)

When: Sunday, November 20, 2022 at 2:05 P.M. Mile High time

Where: Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado

TV Channel: FOX / Channel 7 Denver

Online Streaming: FuboTV

Announcers: Adam Amin (play-by-play), Mark Schlereth (analyst), and Kristina Pink (sideline)

Local Radio: KOA - 850 AM & 94.1 FM with Dave Logan (play-by-play), Rick Lewis (analyst), and Susie Wargin (sideline) | Broncos Radio Network

National Radio: EPSN with Mike Couzens (play-by-play) and Kelly Stouffer (analyst)

If you are in the YELLOW areas on the map below, you will be able to watch this game on FOX. Alaska and Hawaii will not be carrying this game.

Broncos Injury Report

Player Pos. Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status
Player Pos. Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status
Andrew Beck FB/TE Hamstring DNP DNP DNP OUT
KJ Hamler WR Hamstring DNP DNP DNP OUT
Jonas Griffith ILB Ankle FULL LIMITED DNP OUT
Jerry Jeudy WR Ankle DNP DNP DNP OUT
K’Waun Williams CB Wrist/Elbow/Knee DNP DNP DNP OUT
Baron Browning OLB Hip LIMITED LIMITED LIMITED QUESTIONABLE
Tom Compton OL Back LIMITED LIMITED LIMITED QUESTIONABLE
Cameron Fleming T Quad LIMITED LIMITED LIMITED QUESTIONABLE
Graham Glasgow G Shoulder LIMITED LIMITED LIMITED QUESTIONABLE
Kendall Hinton WR Shoulder LIMITED DNP LIMITED QUESTIONABLE
Justin Simmons S Knee LIMITED LIMITED FULL --
Eyioma Uwazurike DL Illness DNP LIMITED FULL --
Kareem Jackson S NIR LIMITED FULL FULL --
Latavius Murray RB Wrist FULL FULL FULL --
Darius Phillips CB Illness FULL FULL FULL --
Mike Purcell DL NIR LIMITED FULL FULL --

Raiders Injury Report

Player Pos. Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status
Player Pos. Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status
Davante Adams WR Abdomen LIMITED LIMITED LIMITED QUESTIONABLE
Luke Masterson LB Ribs LIMITED LIMITED LIMITED QUESTIONABLE
Kolton Miller T Shoulder/Abdomen LIMITED LIMITED LIMITED QUESTIONABLE
Denzel Perryman LB Ribs LIMITED LIMITED FULL QUESTIONABLE
Sam Webb CB Knee LIMITED LIMITED FULL --
Ameer Abdullah RB Illness DNP FULL FULL --
Brandon Bolden RB NIR-personal DNP FULL -- --
Derek Carr QB Back FULL FULL FULL --
Jermaine Eluemunor G/T Elbow FULL FULL FULL --
Rock Ya-Sin CB NIR-personal DNP FULL --

Broncos-Raiders Betting Odds

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Broncos opened very slight 2.5-point home favorites over the Raiders. However, that line has shifted a little in Denver’s favor and stands at 3-points today with an over/under at 41. I predicted a Broncos win this week and I think this time the offense finally freaking shows up.

Fan Sentiment

The biggest storyline of this season isn’t even the failure of the Nathaniel Hackett and Russell Wilson pairing. I would argue it is the horrific injury situation the team has faced this season and, indeed, over the last half decade. Who is to blame? We asked Broncos Country that very question and it is clear that the tilt is towards Loren Landow and his training staff.

Hot Reads

Broncos Podcasts

For this season, we have completely revamped our entire podcasting efforts for 2022. We have added more long-form shows, but have also begun a daily morning news podcast we have dubbed Horse Tracks to keep fans updated on everything that’s going on in a shorter type of episode.

Here are the long-form shows we produce each week.

Mile High Report Roundup with Laurie Lattimore-Volkmann: Week 11

Something Something Broncos with Jess Place and Mike DeCicco: Week 11

Odds and Endzones with Ian St. Clair and Adam Malnati: Week 11

Dublin to Denver with Michael McQuaid, Colum Cronin, and Stuart Roche: Week 11

You can subscribe to our podcast feed on ApplePodcasts, GooglePlay, iHeartRadio, Spotify, Stitcher, TuneIn and anywhere else you get your podcasts.

Social Media Information

MHR Facebook Page: Mile High Report: A Denver Broncos Blog

MHR Twitter: Follow @MileHighReport

MHR Instagram: Follow @MileHighReport

MHR Discord: Join Mile High Report Discord

Denver Broncos Fan Group: Denver Broncos Football

MHR Live on Twitch: Follow @ MHR_Live

Broncos schedule 2022

Wk Date Opponent Time (MT) TV Score Record
Wk Date Opponent Time (MT) TV Score Record
1 9/12/2022 at Seattle Seahawks (MNF) 6:15 PM ESPN / ABC 16-17 0-1
2 9/18/2022 vs Houston Texans 2:25 PM CBS 16-9 1-1
3 9/25/2022 vs San Francisco 49ers (SNF) 6:20 PM NBC / Peacock 11-10 2-1
4 10/2/2022 at Las Vegas Raiders 2:25 PM CBS 23-32 2-2
5 10/6/2022 vs Indianapolis Colts (TNF) 6:15 PM Amazon Prime 9-12 2-3
6 10/17/2022 at Los Angeles Chargers (MNF) 6:15 PM ESPN 16-19 2-4
7 10/23/2022 vs New York Jets 2:05 PM CBS 9-16 2-5
8 10/30/2022 at Jacksonville Jaguars (London, UK) 7:30 AM ESPN+ 21-17 3-5
9 11/6/2022 BYE WEEK
10 11/13/2022 at Tennessee Titans 11:00 AM CBS 10-17 3-6
11 11/20/2022 vs Las Vegas Raiders 2:05 PM FOX
12 11/27/2022 at Carolina Panthers 11:00 AM FOX
13 12/4/2022 at Baltimore Ravens 11:00 AM CBS
14 12/11/2022 vs Kansas City Chiefs (SNF) 6:20 PM NBC / Peacock
15 12/18/2022 vs Arizona Cardinals 2:05 PM FOX
16 12/25/2022 at Los Angeles Rams (Christmas Day) 2:30 PM CBS / Paramount+
17 1/1/2023 at Kansas City Chiefs 11:00 AM CBS
18 1/8/2023 vs Los Angeles Chargers TBD TBD

In This Stream

Week 11: Broncos vs. Raiders - Everything we know

View all 26 stories

More From Mile High Report

Loading comments...