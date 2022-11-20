Broncos vs. Raiders: How to watch, game time, TV schedule, streaming and more

Game Preview
This game should decide whether or not Nathaniel Hackett faces an in-season firing or end-of-the-year decision on his fate. The Denver Broncos being swept by the 2-7 Las Vegas Raiders being led by the hated Josh McDaniels would have to be the final nail in the coffin for the Hackett era.
Hackett seems to understand how important this rivalry is when he talked about it earlier this week.
“This has been one of the greatest rivalries in football for forever, I think. For 60 years. I know how much it means to the fans and the players in that room. It’s Raiders week. For us, there’s not a lot of motivation. We want to get a win, but it’s something even more inspiring when you’re playing the Raiders because of how great this rivalry is.”
There has been a lot of “want” from Hackett when it comes to wins, but his offense never seems to show up on gameday. That’s the biggest issue and entering Week 11 it has to be the only aspect of the game that we should be watching. If the offense is the same old offense, then expect a smug McD walking off the field in triumph sweeping a team whose fanbase despises him.
Here’s how to watch.
TV Schedule
Who: Denver Broncos (3-6) vs. Las Vegas Raiders (2-7)
When: Sunday, November 20, 2022 at 2:05 P.M. Mile High time
Where: Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado
TV Channel: FOX / Channel 7 Denver
Online Streaming: FuboTV
Announcers: Adam Amin (play-by-play), Mark Schlereth (analyst), and Kristina Pink (sideline)
Local Radio: KOA - 850 AM & 94.1 FM with Dave Logan (play-by-play), Rick Lewis (analyst), and Susie Wargin (sideline) | Broncos Radio Network
National Radio: EPSN with Mike Couzens (play-by-play) and Kelly Stouffer (analyst)
If you are in the YELLOW areas on the map below, you will be able to watch this game on FOX. Alaska and Hawaii will not be carrying this game.
If you see YELLOW in your area, you’ll have the #Broncos #Raiders game on FOX this weekend. #LVvsDEN https://t.co/maumOJx5No— Tim Lynch (@TimLynch1978) November 17, 2022
Broncos Injury Report
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|Friday
|Game Status
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|Friday
|Game Status
|Andrew Beck
|FB/TE
|Hamstring
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|OUT
|KJ Hamler
|WR
|Hamstring
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|OUT
|Jonas Griffith
|ILB
|Ankle
|FULL
|LIMITED
|DNP
|OUT
|Jerry Jeudy
|WR
|Ankle
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|OUT
|K’Waun Williams
|CB
|Wrist/Elbow/Knee
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|OUT
|Baron Browning
|OLB
|Hip
|LIMITED
|LIMITED
|LIMITED
|QUESTIONABLE
|Tom Compton
|OL
|Back
|LIMITED
|LIMITED
|LIMITED
|QUESTIONABLE
|Cameron Fleming
|T
|Quad
|LIMITED
|LIMITED
|LIMITED
|QUESTIONABLE
|Graham Glasgow
|G
|Shoulder
|LIMITED
|LIMITED
|LIMITED
|QUESTIONABLE
|Kendall Hinton
|WR
|Shoulder
|LIMITED
|DNP
|LIMITED
|QUESTIONABLE
|Justin Simmons
|S
|Knee
|LIMITED
|LIMITED
|FULL
|--
|Eyioma Uwazurike
|DL
|Illness
|DNP
|LIMITED
|FULL
|--
|Kareem Jackson
|S
|NIR
|LIMITED
|FULL
|FULL
|--
|Latavius Murray
|RB
|Wrist
|FULL
|FULL
|FULL
|--
|Darius Phillips
|CB
|Illness
|FULL
|FULL
|FULL
|--
|Mike Purcell
|DL
|NIR
|LIMITED
|FULL
|FULL
|--
Raiders Injury Report
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|Friday
|Game Status
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|Friday
|Game Status
|Davante Adams
|WR
|Abdomen
|LIMITED
|LIMITED
|LIMITED
|QUESTIONABLE
|Luke Masterson
|LB
|Ribs
|LIMITED
|LIMITED
|LIMITED
|QUESTIONABLE
|Kolton Miller
|T
|Shoulder/Abdomen
|LIMITED
|LIMITED
|LIMITED
|QUESTIONABLE
|Denzel Perryman
|LB
|Ribs
|LIMITED
|LIMITED
|FULL
|QUESTIONABLE
|Sam Webb
|CB
|Knee
|LIMITED
|LIMITED
|FULL
|--
|Ameer Abdullah
|RB
|Illness
|DNP
|FULL
|FULL
|--
|Brandon Bolden
|RB
|NIR-personal
|DNP
|FULL
|--
|--
|Derek Carr
|QB
|Back
|FULL
|FULL
|FULL
|--
|Jermaine Eluemunor
|G/T
|Elbow
|FULL
|FULL
|FULL
|--
|Rock Ya-Sin
|CB
|NIR-personal
|DNP
|FULL
|--
Broncos-Raiders Betting Odds
According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Broncos opened very slight 2.5-point home favorites over the Raiders. However, that line has shifted a little in Denver’s favor and stands at 3-points today with an over/under at 41. I predicted a Broncos win this week and I think this time the offense finally freaking shows up.
Fan Sentiment
The biggest storyline of this season isn’t even the failure of the Nathaniel Hackett and Russell Wilson pairing. I would argue it is the horrific injury situation the team has faced this season and, indeed, over the last half decade. Who is to blame? We asked Broncos Country that very question and it is clear that the tilt is towards Loren Landow and his training staff.
Broncos Podcasts
For this season, we have completely revamped our entire podcasting efforts for 2022. We have added more long-form shows, but have also begun a daily morning news podcast we have dubbed Horse Tracks to keep fans updated on everything that’s going on in a shorter type of episode.
Here are the long-form shows we produce each week.
Mile High Report Roundup with Laurie Lattimore-Volkmann: Week 11
Dear Coach Hackett -— Doctor of Words (and tights) (@docllv) November 19, 2022
One of the major things you have to understand about #BroncosCountry is that we HATE - hate to our core - losing to the #Raiders.
Just keep that in mind when you're thinking about "accountability" this week...
https://t.co/MlvCiB0pHJ
Something Something Broncos with Jess Place and Mike DeCicco: Week 11
Odds and Endzones with Ian St. Clair and Adam Malnati: Week 11
Dublin to Denver with Michael McQuaid, Colum Cronin, and Stuart Roche: Week 11
Broncos schedule 2022
|Wk
|Date
|Opponent
|Time (MT)
|TV
|Score
|Record
|Wk
|Date
|Opponent
|Time (MT)
|TV
|Score
|Record
|1
|9/12/2022
|at Seattle Seahawks (MNF)
|6:15 PM
|ESPN / ABC
|16-17
|0-1
|2
|9/18/2022
|vs Houston Texans
|2:25 PM
|CBS
|16-9
|1-1
|3
|9/25/2022
|vs San Francisco 49ers (SNF)
|6:20 PM
|NBC / Peacock
|11-10
|2-1
|4
|10/2/2022
|at Las Vegas Raiders
|2:25 PM
|CBS
|23-32
|2-2
|5
|10/6/2022
|vs Indianapolis Colts (TNF)
|6:15 PM
|Amazon Prime
|9-12
|2-3
|6
|10/17/2022
|at Los Angeles Chargers (MNF)
|6:15 PM
|ESPN
|16-19
|2-4
|7
|10/23/2022
|vs New York Jets
|2:05 PM
|CBS
|9-16
|2-5
|8
|10/30/2022
|at Jacksonville Jaguars (London, UK)
|7:30 AM
|ESPN+
|21-17
|3-5
|9
|11/6/2022
|BYE WEEK
|10
|11/13/2022
|at Tennessee Titans
|11:00 AM
|CBS
|10-17
|3-6
|11
|11/20/2022
|vs Las Vegas Raiders
|2:05 PM
|FOX
|12
|11/27/2022
|at Carolina Panthers
|11:00 AM
|FOX
|13
|12/4/2022
|at Baltimore Ravens
|11:00 AM
|CBS
|14
|12/11/2022
|vs Kansas City Chiefs (SNF)
|6:20 PM
|NBC / Peacock
|15
|12/18/2022
|vs Arizona Cardinals
|2:05 PM
|FOX
|16
|12/25/2022
|at Los Angeles Rams (Christmas Day)
|2:30 PM
|CBS / Paramount+
|17
|1/1/2023
|at Kansas City Chiefs
|11:00 AM
|CBS
|18
|1/8/2023
|vs Los Angeles Chargers
|TBD
|TBD
