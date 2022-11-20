Broncos vs. Raiders: How to watch, game time, TV schedule, streaming and more

Game Preview

This game should decide whether or not Nathaniel Hackett faces an in-season firing or end-of-the-year decision on his fate. The Denver Broncos being swept by the 2-7 Las Vegas Raiders being led by the hated Josh McDaniels would have to be the final nail in the coffin for the Hackett era.

Hackett seems to understand how important this rivalry is when he talked about it earlier this week.

“This has been one of the greatest rivalries in football for forever, I think. For 60 years. I know how much it means to the fans and the players in that room. It’s Raiders week. For us, there’s not a lot of motivation. We want to get a win, but it’s something even more inspiring when you’re playing the Raiders because of how great this rivalry is.”

There has been a lot of “want” from Hackett when it comes to wins, but his offense never seems to show up on gameday. That’s the biggest issue and entering Week 11 it has to be the only aspect of the game that we should be watching. If the offense is the same old offense, then expect a smug McD walking off the field in triumph sweeping a team whose fanbase despises him.

Here’s how to watch.

TV Schedule

Who: Denver Broncos (3-6) vs. Las Vegas Raiders (2-7)

When: Sunday, November 20, 2022 at 2:05 P.M. Mile High time

Where: Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado

TV Channel: FOX / Channel 7 Denver

Online Streaming: FuboTV

Announcers: Adam Amin (play-by-play), Mark Schlereth (analyst), and Kristina Pink (sideline)

Local Radio: KOA - 850 AM & 94.1 FM with Dave Logan (play-by-play), Rick Lewis (analyst), and Susie Wargin (sideline) | Broncos Radio Network

National Radio: EPSN with Mike Couzens (play-by-play) and Kelly Stouffer (analyst)

If you are in the YELLOW areas on the map below, you will be able to watch this game on FOX. Alaska and Hawaii will not be carrying this game.

Broncos Injury Report Player Pos. Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status Player Pos. Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status Andrew Beck FB/TE Hamstring DNP DNP DNP OUT KJ Hamler WR Hamstring DNP DNP DNP OUT Jonas Griffith ILB Ankle FULL LIMITED DNP OUT Jerry Jeudy WR Ankle DNP DNP DNP OUT K’Waun Williams CB Wrist/Elbow/Knee DNP DNP DNP OUT Baron Browning OLB Hip LIMITED LIMITED LIMITED QUESTIONABLE Tom Compton OL Back LIMITED LIMITED LIMITED QUESTIONABLE Cameron Fleming T Quad LIMITED LIMITED LIMITED QUESTIONABLE Graham Glasgow G Shoulder LIMITED LIMITED LIMITED QUESTIONABLE Kendall Hinton WR Shoulder LIMITED DNP LIMITED QUESTIONABLE Justin Simmons S Knee LIMITED LIMITED FULL -- Eyioma Uwazurike DL Illness DNP LIMITED FULL -- Kareem Jackson S NIR LIMITED FULL FULL -- Latavius Murray RB Wrist FULL FULL FULL -- Darius Phillips CB Illness FULL FULL FULL -- Mike Purcell DL NIR LIMITED FULL FULL --

Raiders Injury Report Player Pos. Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status Player Pos. Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status Davante Adams WR Abdomen LIMITED LIMITED LIMITED QUESTIONABLE Luke Masterson LB Ribs LIMITED LIMITED LIMITED QUESTIONABLE Kolton Miller T Shoulder/Abdomen LIMITED LIMITED LIMITED QUESTIONABLE Denzel Perryman LB Ribs LIMITED LIMITED FULL QUESTIONABLE Sam Webb CB Knee LIMITED LIMITED FULL -- Ameer Abdullah RB Illness DNP FULL FULL -- Brandon Bolden RB NIR-personal DNP FULL -- -- Derek Carr QB Back FULL FULL FULL -- Jermaine Eluemunor G/T Elbow FULL FULL FULL -- Rock Ya-Sin CB NIR-personal DNP FULL --

Broncos-Raiders Betting Odds

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Broncos opened very slight 2.5-point home favorites over the Raiders. However, that line has shifted a little in Denver’s favor and stands at 3-points today with an over/under at 41. I predicted a Broncos win this week and I think this time the offense finally freaking shows up.

Fan Sentiment

The biggest storyline of this season isn’t even the failure of the Nathaniel Hackett and Russell Wilson pairing. I would argue it is the horrific injury situation the team has faced this season and, indeed, over the last half decade. Who is to blame? We asked Broncos Country that very question and it is clear that the tilt is towards Loren Landow and his training staff.

