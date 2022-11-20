Broncos look to end losing streak to Raiders

Good morning, Broncos Country!

There’s a lot of focus on the losing streak to the Kansas City Chiefs.

That currently sits at 13 games, by the way. The last time the Denver Broncos beat the Chiefs was in Week 2 of the 2015 regular season.

But don’t lose sight of the losing streak to the Las Vegas Raiders.

That currently sits at five games.

For Denver to get out of this never-ending funk of the last six years, it has to start winning games in the division. Yes, the Broncos beat the Los Angeles Chargers from time to time, but until Denver beats the Chiefs and Raiders, the franchise will remain mired in AFC and NFL purgatory.

The first step comes today against a beat-up and downtrodden Las Vegas team. The Raiders just lost to an Indianapolis Colts team coached by Jeff Saturday. If there was ever a time for the Broncos to beat Las Vegas, it’s today. No, it doesn’t mean much for this season, but at least end the streak.

If Denver’s losing streak to the Raiders extends, the bottom will continue to fall out.

