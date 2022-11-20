NFL Week 11 Early Games: Live Updates

Welcome to Week 11 of the regular season.

With each passing week, the level of interest in other games as it relates to the Denver Broncos becomes less important. It’s looking like we won’t be sniffing the playoffs again this year. So, my attention for these early games is shifting more towards interesting matchups.

I’m enjoying the Justin Fields experience in Chicago, so I’ll be wanting to check in on that game. There is also the curiosity that is the 2022 Detroit Lions. Maybe the biggest game could be the Jets slaying the evil overlord in New England. It could happen!

Early games schedule