Broncos vs. Raiders gameday inactives: Week 11

The Denver Broncos will be without two key contributors at wide receiver against the Las Vegas Raiders. Here are your gameday inactives.

By Tim Lynch
The Denver Broncos have all of their players listed as questionable active for this game against the Las Vegas Raiders. That was a much-needed boost for the NFL’s most-injured team, especially along the offensive line. Graham Glasgow, Cameron Fleming, and Tom Compton are all ready to go today. And on defense, they’ll also get back edge rusher Baron Browning.

The bad news is that two of their three starting wide receivers are out. Jerry Jeudy and KJ Hamler are both out, but Kendall Hinton - who was questionable heading into this game - will be active and likely start. The injuries at wide receiver likely mean Jalen Virgil will see more snaps and rookie Brandon Johnson will also be active for this game.

Here is the full list of gameday inactives for the Broncos and Raiders today.

Broncos inactives

KJ Hamler WR
Jerry Jeudy WR
K’Waun Williams CB
Marlon Mack RB
Anthony Harris S
Andrew Beck FB/TE
Eyioma Uwazurike DL

Raiders inactives

Sidney Jones CB
Zamir White RB
Kolton Miller T
Jacob Hollister TE
Matthew Butler DT
Kendal Vickers DT

