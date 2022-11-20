Final Score: Broncos swept by Raiders in 22-16 overtime loss

From the game looking like a potential victory with under two minutes to go, to a gaff decision to throw it on third down instead of running the clock out. The Denver Broncos offense would not have a meaningful possession after that. The Las Vegas Raiders would drive down the field in less than two minutes to tie the game up and then needed just a couple of plays to score the game-clinching touchdown in overtime to beat Denver 22-16.

At 3-7, the Broncos should seriously consider making some big changes to the coaching staff before the end of the season.

First Quarter

The Broncos with Klint Kubiak calling the plays got off to a very strong start with a 7-play, 92 yard drive that resulted in the team’s first opening drive touchdown of the season.

After Kendall Hinton is ruled just short, Murray punches it in on the next play from inside the one



Broncos lead 7-0#BroncosCountry pic.twitter.com/2q3NNRzF6l — Colum Cronin (@ColumFromCork) November 20, 2022

The Raiders, however, were moving the ball effectively in the first quarter. Their first drive ended just outside of field goal range, but their second drive was going strong when the first quarter ended. They were at the Broncos’ 27-yard line to start the second quarter.

Second Quarter

The Broncos and Raiders traded scores in the second quarter. Las Vegas missed a field goal early in the second quarter, then Denver put together a field goal drive for themselves. The lone touchdown drive came on a 31-yard strike from Derek Carr to Davonte Adams midway through the quarter.

It looked like the Broncos would add another score before halftime, but Melvin Gordon reared his ugly ball security issues again inside the two yard line.

Death, taxes, Melvin Gordon fumbling at the worst possible time. — MileHighGreco (@MileHighGreco) November 20, 2022

Denver would recover, but the Brandon McManus 28-yard field goal attempt was blocked by Maxx Crosby to keep the score as it was heading into halftime.

Third Quarter

Offensively, the Broncos have scored exactly one field goal and one touchdown in the third quarter of games all season. That horrific run continued against the Raiders.

Broncos in the first half: Three drives, 29 plays, 205 net yards, 11 first downs.



Broncos in the second half: Two drives, 9 plays, 14 net yards, one first down. — Nick Kosmider (@NickKosmider) November 20, 2022

However, after the Raiders tied things up the Broncos offense did come alive late. They were in field goal range to end the quarter after a nice drive from the offense in the final minutes of the third quarter.

Fourth Quarter

The Broncos had a chance to put the game away and secure the win, but another basic Football 101 issue reared its ugly head with two minutes to go in the game. Up 16-13 and facing a third and 10 with Las Vegas having zero timeouts left, the Broncos decided to throw the ball.

Unless you pass. And it’s incomplete.



1:53 remains on the clock. https://t.co/gKp8DiogPm — Andrew Mason (@MaseDenver) November 21, 2022

That gave the Raiders just enough time to streak down the field to ultimately tie the game up just before the end of regulation. Just terrible coaching all around.

Overtime

The Raiders needed just three plays to score a touchdown and win the game, 22-16. What an embarrassing way to close out the game for Denver.