Broncos vs. Raiders third quarter recap

The Denver Broncos deferred possession after winning the opening coin toss and wouldn’t you know it, they would open the second half with their first three and out of the game. Maybe they should stop wanting the ball first to start the third quarter.

Denver’s defense still hadn’t figured out how to stop Josh Jacobs as the Las Vegas Raiders quickly found themselves on the fringe of field goal range. They would be stopped short of the first down marker to bring up a 52-yard field goal attempt that Daniel Carlson booted through to tie the game up.

Broncos 10, Raiders 10.

On the Broncos next drive, they actually got a first down behind a two yard plunge on third and one from Latavius Murray. That’s all that the Broncos would get out of their next drive and would be punting a few short plays later.

The third quarter woes continued for Denver in this game.

Broncos in the first half: Three drives, 29 plays, 205 net yards, 11 first downs.



Broncos in the second half: Two drives, 9 plays, 14 net yards, one first down. — Nick Kosmider (@NickKosmider) November 20, 2022

Against a run-heavy stacked box, Josh Jacobs still finds a way to gain seven yards to open the Raiders next drive. Two plays later on third down, Derek Carr found a wide open Davonte Adams for a first down. That would be Adams’ sixth catch of the game for 106 yards and a touchdown.

Adams got into a refs face over a no call hit by Justin Simmons and was flagged for an unsportsmanlike penalty. That mistake cost the Raiders the drive and would be punting three plays later.

Faced with another third down to start the next drive, the Broncos finally got a play. Russell Wilson hit Courtland Sutton for a big-time catch for a 23-yard gain to the Raiders 41-yard line. Back-to-back runs by Latavius Murray gained another 11 yards and a first down well into field goal range.

The third quarter would come to an end with a Maxx Crosby sack on Wilson to setup a fourth down heading into the final quarter.