Broncos vs. Raiders fourth quarter recap

Brandon McManus would start the final quarter with a 52-yard field goal to put the Denver Broncos back out in front over the Las Vegas Raiders.

Broncos 13, Raiders 10.

The fourth quarter began mostly as a back and forth punting duel until the Raiders got a bit of a drive together midway through the quarter. They’d stall out barely within field goal range, but Daniel Carlson nailed the 57-yard field goal attempt to tie the game back up.

Broncos 13, Raiders 13.

Offensively, the Broncos woke up a bit after that. From their own 18-yard line, they quickly got a first down. Then a pass to Courtland Sutton over the middle got the ball out close to midfield.

Wilson escaped pressure from there and fired a pass last second outside to Melvin Gordon for a 21-yard catch and run and into field goal range. With under four minutes to go, the drive fizzled to bring McManus out for the field goal attempt from 48-yards out that he would bang through.

Broncos 16, Raiders 13.

Rookie cornerback Damarri Mathis made a huge pass breakup on third down to get the Broncos offense the ball back with just over three minutes to go in the game. Needing a first down, Latavius Murray busted through the line on a second and eight to secure that first down to help Denver run the clock down past to the two minute warning.

The Raiders would get the ball back with 1:43 left after the Broncos decided to throw an incomplete pass over running the clock down to about a minute left. A 21-yard completion to midfield and then a wheel route to Josh Jacobs set the Raiders up with a first and goal at the six for a 43-yard gain.

Denver’s defense woke up at that point and forced three straight incompletions before Daniel Carlson came out to boot the chip-shot field goal through to tie the game.

Broncos 16, Raiders 16

To overtime we go!