1 winner, 8 losers from the Broncos humiliating 22-16 OT loss to the Raiders

Another Sunday, yet another embarrassing and humiliating performance by the Denver Broncos.

The Broncos lost in all-too-familiar fashion to the Las Vegas Raiders, 22-26 in overtime. Denver has now lost six-straight games to the Raiders.

Per the usual, I’m bound to forget someone, leave them off or put them in the wrong category, so please mention them in the comments.

The Broncos …



* are 0-3 in OT this year …

* became the first team to not score at least 20 points against the Raiders this season …

* have lost 6 of their last 7 …

* have just 4 TDs in 5 home games …

* have blown 10-point leads in their last two games. — Andrew Mason (@MaseDenver) November 21, 2022

Winners

The Seattle Seahawks

There are no winners from the Broncos on Sunday. But Pete Carroll and John Schneider are loving every minute of this. Their first-round NFL Draft pick just keeps getting better.

Losers

Nathaniel (CANNOT) Hackett

Has the new ownership seen enough? Hackett needs help managing the game and just gave playcalling duties away to Klint Kubiak. Same result. Since accountability is so vital to Hackett, it’s time the franchise started showing it. The Broncos are a disaster.

George Paton

What a huge miss on the part of Denver’s general manager. And that’s putting it mildly. Admit your mistake and move on.

Russell Wilson

This was Wilson’s best game as the quarterback of the Broncos. And shows with the right head coach/offensive system, this can work. The reason Wilson is on the “losers” list is that the offense yet again failed to score more than 17 points. That isn’t all his fault, but he is the leader of the offense. And on that third down after the 2-minute warning, why didn’t Wilson slide and waste time off the game clock? The Raiders had no timeouts.

Melvin Gordon

Speaking of moving on, I think the Broncos running back needs another opportunity to prove he will fumble.

Pat Surtain II

In a word, yikes. The worst game of the young Denver cornerback’s NFL career. He just got burned by Davante Adams again.

Ejiro Evero

In a word, yikes. Whatever the hell that gameplan was for Adams and Josh Jacobs, burn it. Those are literally the only weapons the Las Vegas offense has and the Broncos had no answer. Bold strategy.

Broncos run defense

How in the world does this defense stop Derrick Henry and make Jacobs look like Bo Jackson on Tecmo Bowl? Credit to MHR staffer Nick Burch for that line.

The Broncos

This franchise has now been swept by the Raiders three years in a row. Denver has lost six-straight games to Las Vegas. The Broncos are inept and a laughingstock.