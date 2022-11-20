The Denver Broncos found a way to lose again today. With the lead and less than two minutes to go in the game, they blew it. They gave up a field goal drive to the Las Vegas Raiders at the end of regulation after the offense decided against running the clock out on third down. Then in overtime, it took just three plays for the Raiders to win it on a touchdown.

Despite all that, it appears the Carolina Panthers might just be in worse shape than Denver right now. According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Broncos open 2.5-point favorites over the Raiders in Week 11. The over/under for this game stands at 42.5.

Broncos vs. Panthers betting odds

Denver Broncos (3-7) at Carolina Panthers (3-8)

Sunday, November 27, 2022 at 11:00 A.M. Mile High time

Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina

ATS Betting Lines: Denver -2.5

Moneyline Odds: Denver -150 / Carolina +130

Over/Under: 36.5

It’s hard to keep believing the Broncos will figure things out, because despite a clearly improved offense they could still only muster a measly 16 points. The third quarter remains an albatross and Nathaniel Hackett’s in-game decisions continue to be a problem. How much more of this do we have to suffer through before the front office finally drops the hammer on this coaching staff?

On paper, this game against the Panthers might be the last chance they have at winning game this season if we’re being honest. Maybe the Los Angeles Rams on Christmas Day too, but overall the schedule is pretty tough over the final seven games. They have the Kansas City Chiefs twice, the Baltimore Ravens, and the Los Angeles Chargers. At the very least, it should be another double-digit loss season.

What do you think Broncos Country?